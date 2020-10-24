Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on February 29, 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

The upcoming DStv Premiership season promises to be one filled with all sorts of twists and turns, surpassing the drama of the 2019/2020 season. But Covid still lurks.

First published in Daily Maverick 168

A new era of South African football beckons. Absa has withdrawn and DStv has taken over the baton of being the league’s title sponsor.

Pitso Mosimane’s eight-year marriage to Mamelodi Sundowns ended in divorce after a historic treble. Kaizer Chiefs have roped in Gavin Hunt in the hope of ending a five-year title drought. The two giants will usher in the new era when they clash in the curtainraiser on 24 October.

The league welcomes three new teams this season. Soweto giants Swallows are back in the top flight after half a decade in the wilderness. They secured promotion back to the big time by winning the GladAfrica Championship. Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) and TS Galaxy are the other newcomers after buying out Bidvest Wits and Highlands Park. Covid-19 is still a key factor and can yet have an influence on how the season shapes up. All these components considered; it promises to be a riveting season.

Orlando Pirates

Much like their bitter rivals Chiefs, the Buccaneers are desperate for some silverware. Josef Zinnbauer’s side last won the league in 2012 – where they wrapped up historic double trouble. Since then, it’s been lean times for the team.

Progress was made under Serbian mentor Milutin “Micho” Sredojević in his two seasons at the club before his abrupt resignation in 2019. Then Zinnbauer took over in December of that year and hit the ground running, salvaging what looked set to be a disastrous season with a third-place finish.

The hope was that Zinnabauer would build on the foundation he laid last season. However, Pirates have gone on a recruitment drive, adding former Wits stars Thulani Hlatshwayo, Deon Hotto, Thabang Monare and Terrence Dzvukamanja. Former Maritzburg goalkeeper Richard Ofori is another key addition.

The inclusion of these marquee signings, who are all contenders to slot right in the team’s starting 11, might disrupt the harmony of the team.

Additionally, having so many new players from the start means they still need to forge relationships and understanding with their new teammates. Which will take time, while their rivals potentially accelerate.

On the flipside of course is the fact that, should Zinnbauer successfully mould the new signings properly into the team, their quality will mean the Bucs will almost be unstoppable this season.

AmaZulu

Another team that has gone on a mega shopping spree is Usuthu. They were recently bought by KZN-based businessman Sandile Zungu. And the new president immediately outlined his ambitions for the team, stating that he would like to see them finishing in the top four this season. They finished in 13th spot last season.

The team recently unveiled a whole host of new arrivals, who have been charged with making Zungu’s ambition a reality. These include former Bafana Bafana star Siphiwe Tshabalala, as well as former Orlando Pirates trio Luvuyo Memela, Augustine Mulenga and Thembela Sikhakhane.

The experienced Tshabalala is hopeful that the team can indeed live up to the mandate that has been put on the table.

“I wouldn’t say it’s impossible, I don’t want to use the word impossible. It’s difficult but it can be achieved. I just got here and I can’t wait to meet the rest of the team to start working with them,” said Tshabalala.

Covid-19

Due to Covid-19, spectators are still barred from going to stadiums, and so will have to be content with watching from home for the time being.

Unlike the second half of last season, though, games will not be played in the costly bio-bubble.

Teams will be travelling back and forth, and it is likely that some players might fall victim to the virus.

The teams with thinner squads will be more fearful of this.

Kaizer Chiefs

The question on everyone’s mind is whether Kaizer Chiefs will be able to shake off the trauma of last season, where they lost the league title on the final day, having led from the first month of the campaign.

Of course, there is now a new regime. Hunt has taken over from Ernst Middendorp, assisted by Dillon Sheppard and Arthur Zwane. The new leadership has to navigate a transfer ban imposed on the club by Fifa, while trying to boost the confidence of the players after last season’s nightmare.

Judging from the team’s performance in the MTN8 quarterfinal victory over Maritzburg United, Hunt and his assistants have their work cut out. However, if there is a coach who can create wine from water, it is Hunt. As such, people at Chiefs will be hopeful of success even if their transfer ban appeal is unsuccessful.

“It is going to take a little bit of time. I don’t like to talk too much; I want to get on the training ground and prepare for the next match. We will work more on the training ground to get some muscle memory. There are certain things I saw that we must do better. The most important is the mentality and the game intelligence; that comes from the training ground with practice,” Hunt said after his first competitive match in charge.

Mamelodi Sundowns

It goes without saying that in the eight years under Mosimane, the team enjoyed its most fruitful period, picking up five league titles, a handful of domestic knockout competitions, as well as the coveted CAF Champions League. Now that era has come to end, with Manqoba Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena – who were assistants to Mosimane during his tenure – having been handed the task of continuing the dominance of the team from Chloorkop. They’ve brought in the experienced Steve Komphela to assist them.

The question on everyone’s mind is whether the trio can work together for the good of the team. Or whether it will be a case of too many cooks spoiling the broth.

The trio have been given the tools to do their job, with last season’s joint top scorer Peter Shalulile joining. Bafana Bafana forward Kermit Erasmus was acquired from Cape Town City, while Haashim Domingo and Aubrey Modiba have been recruited.

Erasmus is hopeful that the good times can keep on rolling, even post-Mosimane.

“I came here to win trophies, you know, compete with the best teams on the continent. I also want to break the record of being the top goal scorer by trying to score 30 goals. A lot of people might think I am in over my head but, with the players around me here, it is possible,” said Erasmus. DM168