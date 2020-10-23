MADAM & EVE

Moving Day

By Stephen Francis & Rico 23 October 2020

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Scientists Collective – Covid-19

Anticipating a ‘Second Wave’ — and when and how South Africa should try to prevent or mitigate it

By The Scientists Collective

Hospital investigation, Part 5 

Gauteng Infrastructure Department fails to answer important questions on the billion-rand ICU spend

Mark Heywood
7 hours ago
6 mins

PPE FALLOUT

Bandile Masuku and Khusela Diko suspended from ANC activities — but saga is far from over

Greg Nicolson
1 hour ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 12 hours ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Mini budget acid test: business and markets will watch for privatisation signals and containment of debt
Ed Stoddard 3 hours ago
4 mins

Genuine Leather does not denote authenticity but rather a grade. It is the second worst type of leather on the market.

OP-ED

Pope Francis: The first pontiff to endorse same-sex unions teaches us to embrace humanity

Russell Pollitt 3 hours ago
4 mins

POWER TRIP (PART FOUR)

South Africa’s electricity pricing structures are as clear as mud

Ruan Jooste
48 mins ago
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

Who may criticise or condemn beheadings and gruesome murders in the name of religion?

Ismail Lagardien
2 hours ago
7 mins

MADAM & EVE

Moving Day

Stephen Francis & Rico
1 hour ago
< 1 min

POST-COVID-19

Premier Alan Winde fleshes out Western Cape’s economic recovery plan

Suné Payne
1 hour ago
5 mins