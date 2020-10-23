MAVERICK INTERVIEW

Judgment Date with Judge Dennis Davis, Episode 39: Pumla Gobodo-Madikizela

By Dennis Davis 23 October 2020

In episode 39 of this unique interview series, Judge Dennis Davis talks to Professor Pumla Gobodo-Madikizela, the South African National Research Chair in Violent Histories and Transgenerational Trauma. South Africa happens to be a traumatised country in traumatic times and Prof Gobodo-Madikizela is the best person to talk to. Period.

 

 

 

Gallery

