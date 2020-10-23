Newsdeck

Guinea President Conde wins re-election in landslide – preliminary results

By Reuters 23 October 2020

epa08755574 Incumbent Guinea president Alpha Conde arrives to cast his ballot in the presidential elections in Conakry, Guinea, 18 October 2020. 82 year old incumbent president Alpha Conde is seeking a controversial third term in the Guinea presidential elections. Critics claim his candidacy for a third term is illegal as the constitution provides for a maximum of two five year mandates. EPA-EFE/PAPA SECK

CONAKRY, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Guinea's President Alpha Conde has won a landslide re-election victory, preliminary results showed on Thursday, giving him a third term in office after a bitterly fought election that has sparked deadly street violence.

 

With 37 of 38 electoral districts counted, Conde, 82, received 2.4 million votes, versus 1.26 million for his nearest rival, opposition candidate Cellou Dalein Diallo.

“We are satisfied with the first results which give us hope and confidence for a certain victory,” Conde spokesman Tibou Kamara told Reuters.

Display Adverts

Conde’s decision to run for a third term has sparked repeated protests over the past year, resulting in dozens of deaths, including at least 13 in skirmishes since Sunday’s vote.

It has also raised concerns that he and other rulers in the region are undermining the progress that West Africa has made towards multi-party democracy since the 1990s. Ivory Coast has seen similar clashes this week as President Alassane Ouattara seeks a third mandate in an election later this month.

Like Ouattara, Conde says a recent constitutional referendum reset his two-term limit. But his opponents say he is breaking the law by holding onto power, and that they will contest the results.

The rainy streets of the capital Conakry were calm after the results on Thursday night, according to witnesses across the city, though the political tension remained high.

“The results … are not in line with what happened on polling day. We have the evidence of the fraud and we will challenge all of this in the Constitutional Court,” said Diallo spokesman Aliou Condé, without providing any evidence.

Diallo has claimed victory based on his own campaign’s tallies.

A spokesman for CENI, the election commission, defended the election on Thursday as the “most transparent and the cleanest that has ever been organized in Guinea”.

He said official numbers showing more votes than registered voters in one district was a “typing error”. (Additional reporting by Bate Felix; Writing by Edward McAllister; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Scientists Collective – Covid-19

Anticipating a ‘Second Wave’ — and when and how South Africa should try to prevent or mitigate it

By The Scientists Collective

Hospital investigation, Part 5 

Gauteng Infrastructure Department fails to answer important questions on the billion-rand ICU spend

Mark Heywood
11 hours ago
6 mins

PPE FALLOUT

Bandile Masuku and Khusela Diko suspended from ANC activities — but saga is far from over

Greg Nicolson
5 hours ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 3 seconds ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Mini budget acid test: business and markets will watch for privatisation signals and containment of debt
Ed Stoddard 7 hours ago
4 mins

Odds are good that you were not the fastest swimmer. An egg's outer layer often requires several sperms to wear it out. In all likelihood you were the result of one of the slower, lazier swimmers in the race.

OP-ED

Pope Francis: The first pontiff to endorse same-sex unions teaches us to embrace humanity

Russell Pollitt 7 hours ago
4 mins

POWER TRIP (PART FOUR)

South Africa’s electricity pricing structures are as clear as mud

Ruan Jooste
4 hours ago
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

Who may criticise or condemn beheadings and gruesome murders in the name of religion?

Ismail Lagardien
5 hours ago
7 mins

MADAM & EVE

Moving Day

Stephen Francis & Rico
5 hours ago
< 1 min

Sponsored Content

13 hidden gem movies to stream

Showmax
8 hours ago
5 mins