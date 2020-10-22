Business Maverick

SABC “TV Licence” Outrage

By Paul Theron 22 October 2020

The great blunders of the week with Paul Theron from Vestact (expletive warning)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Mozambique plans sovereign wealth fund from gas bonanza: What could go wrong?

By Ed Stoddard

NEWSFLASH

At last – a permanent board for embattled Prasa 

Suné Payne
3 hours ago
3 mins

OP-ED

Time to rethink commuter rail strategy

Ismail Vadi and Jackie Walters
20 hours ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 5 hours ago

Sponsored Content

Investing in the low-carbon transition in a volatile world
Ninety One 2 hours ago
4 mins

Amazon ants use slavery as a means of survival for the colony.

OPINIONISTA

The overarching goal of the mini budget must be to build confidence

Busisiwe Mavuso 20 hours ago
3 mins

POWER TRIP (PART TWO)

Daily Maverick readers expose rocketing electricity bills

Tinashe Munyuki
20 hours ago
2 mins

OP-ED

The mini budget is the ideal opportunity to whack up tobacco taxes – lockdown has shown us the way

Savera Kalideen and Sharon Nyatsanza
20 hours ago
5 mins

Sponsored Content

Why asset allocation is the most important contributor to long-term returns

Prescient Investment Management
21 OCT
4 mins

DAYS OF ZONDO

Businessmen claimed ‘Number One’ backed dodgy Transnet deal

Erin Bates
21 OCT
8 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

International yachts headed for South Africa’s ports are in for some choppy government waters

Sasha Planting
20 OCT
4 mins