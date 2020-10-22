COVID-19

Russia not planning lockdowns, Putin says, despite record high COVID deaths

By Reuters 22 October 2020

epa08748114 A municipal worker disinfects a street in Moscow, Russia, 15 October 2020. According to official information, in the past 24 hours Russia registered 13,753 new Covid-19 infection cases. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

MOSCOW, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Russia is not planning to impose any blanket restrictions to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday, even as the country reported a record new daily death toll from the respiratory disease.

Infections have proliferated in recent weeks with 15,700 new cases reported on Wednesday, close to a record caseload confirmed earlier this week.

That raised expectations that Moscow might impose a widespread clampdown to curb the outbreak – restrictions that proved to be economically crippling earlier this year.

“Regarding the possibility of harsh, total measures – we are not planning to do it. The government does not have such plans,” Putin said at a meeting held by video link with Russia’s top business figures.

Russia needs keep on carrying out tests for COVID-19, observe safety measures and start vaccinations, Putin said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia was now better equipped to respond to the pandemic, and that safety precautions, hygiene and curbs imposed by local authorities were key.

“The work that has been done has already yielded results,” Peskov told reporters on a conference call. “The health system is ready to sustain the pressure caused by the pandemic.”

Russia’s health watchdog said it was investigating a report by local media outlet 161.ru that several people in a hospital in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don had died when their oxygen supply ran out. A city official denied the report.

Peskov called the report alarming.

Separately, a video clip posted on social media showed at least two dozen bodies in black bags on beds or lying on the floor in the basement corridor of a Siberian hospital treating COVID-19 patients.

The Altai region’s health ministry confirmed the authenticity of the video and said bodies had accumulated because doctors must conduct post-mortems on all COVID-19 victims and were unable to keep up despite working overtime.

On Wednesday, Russia recorded a daily record high of 317 deaths from COVID-19, pushing the total number of fatalities since the start of the pandemic early this year to 24,952.

With 1,447,335 infections in total, the vast country of around 145 million people has the world’s fourth largest caseload after the United States, India and Brazil. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh, Gleb Stolyarov, Dmitry Antonov, Maria Vasilyeva, Tom Balmforth and Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber and Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

AMABHUNGANE

Guptas and friends are flying high after State Capture

By Dewald van Rensburg for amaBhungane

ANALYSIS

Mzwandile Masina steps into Ace Magashule upheaval, fires off another race-based salvo

Stephen Grootes
12 hours ago
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

NPA independence must be fortified against politically connected crooks

Pierre De Vos
13 hours ago
7 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 54 mins ago

POWER TRIP (PART TWO)

Daily Maverick readers expose rocketing electricity bills
Tinashe Munyuki 13 hours ago
2 mins

Fist bumps are more hygienic than high fives or handshakes.

CAPE VIOLENCE

Gang bosses face 145 charges — including 10 murders — for decade of terror in Western Cape

Vincent Cruywagen 13 hours ago
4 mins

Power Trip (Part Three)

Rocketing: Electricity prices up 177% in a decade – water costs up 213%

Ferial Haffajee
13 hours ago
2 mins

SPOTLIGHT

‘The biggest shift in TB care in decades’: Tuberculosis treatment time reduced by a third

Amy Green for Spotlight
13 hours ago
5 mins

TGIFOOD

Lockdown Recipe of the Day: Char Siu ‘steakhouse’ sauce

Tony Jackman
54 mins ago
2 mins

Sponsored Content

Why asset allocation is the most important contributor to long-term returns

Prescient Investment Management
18 hours ago
4 mins