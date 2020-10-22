COVID-19

Hard-hit Belgium faces second COVID-19 lockdown

By Christi Nortier 22 October 2020

epa08759228 A tourist passes in front of a closed restaurant in downtown Brussels, as Cafes and Restaurants were forced to close for four weeks, after a Belgian federal government decision in order to tackle a surging second wave of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, in Brussels, Belgium, 20 October 2020. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Belgium could order another lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 infections as early as next week, a spokesman said on Wednesday, as the country grapples with a new wave of the virus potentially as serious its first last spring.

Belgium’s more than 10,000 deaths mean the country of 11 million people already has among the world’s highest fatality rates per capita.

Like other Western European countries, it sharply curbed infections with a severe lockdown before the summer, only to see caseloads rise again sharply in recent weeks as children returned to school and the weather turned colder.

“Personally, I think it’s likely that we will have another lockdown at the end of the next week if the trends do not turn around between now and then,” Belgium’s COVID-19 spokesman, Yves van Laethem, told the LN24 TV news channel.

The government ordered bars and restaurants to close for a month from this week and imposed a night-time curfew.

Van Laethem did not say what additional restrictions a lockdown would entail, but pointed to sport and cultural activities as areas where measures could be tightened.

“It is very likely that certain areas will be closed down, even if not completely,” he said.

Belgium’s infection rate has risen to more than 800 per 100,000 for the past 14 days, placing it second only to the Czech Republic in Europe and at nearly double the rate in France, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control says.

Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke said on Sunday the country was “close to a tsunami” of new infections, particularly in Brussels and the French-speaking Wallonia region.

Belgian authorities play down comparisons that show Belgium as Europe’s worst-hit country, saying its high population density, differing methodologies in collecting death statistics and high testing rates all make such comparisons difficult.

Still, virologists point to some missteps and issues specific to the way the country is run. A country divided by language, Belgium gives regions substantial autonomy. It has nine health ministers, making it difficult to agree on measures.

Until early October it had been without a majority government for two years. Amid political bickering, some voices pushed for further opening, and a reshuffle of the national advisory council ousted some more cautious voices. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop, John Chalmers Editing by John Chalmers, Peter Graff and Marguerita Choy)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

AMABHUNGANE

Guptas and friends are flying high after State Capture

By Dewald van Rensburg for amaBhungane

Maverick Citizen: Eastern Cape

Woman that charged state R4.8-million for door-to-door Covid-19 ‘awareness campaign’ arrested

Estelle Ellis and Hoseya Jubase
7 mins ago
3 mins

ANALYSIS

Mzwandile Masina steps into Ace Magashule upheaval, fires off another race-based salvo

Stephen Grootes
12 hours ago
6 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 1 hour ago

OPINIONISTA

NPA independence must be fortified against politically connected crooks
Pierre De Vos 13 hours ago
7 mins

Canada is in the process of naming its thousands of nameless lakes after fallen soldiers.

POWER TRIP (PART TWO)

Daily Maverick readers expose rocketing electricity bills

Tinashe Munyuki 13 hours ago
2 mins

CAPE VIOLENCE

Gang bosses face 145 charges — including 10 murders — for decade of terror in Western Cape

Vincent Cruywagen
13 hours ago
4 mins

Power Trip (Part Three)

Rocketing: Electricity prices up 177% in a decade – water costs up 213%

Ferial Haffajee
13 hours ago
2 mins

SPOTLIGHT

‘The biggest shift in TB care in decades’: Tuberculosis treatment time reduced by a third

Amy Green for Spotlight
13 hours ago
5 mins

TGIFOOD

Lockdown Recipe of the Day: Char Siu ‘steakhouse’ sauce

Tony Jackman
1 hour ago
2 mins