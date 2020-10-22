Business Maverick

China Has Copper Flying Like a FANG Stock: Clara Ferreira Marques

By Bloomberg 22 October 2020
Caption
Workers stand on scaffolding at a construction site for a residential building in the Fengxian district of Shanghai, China, on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. China is scheduled to report new home price data on Oct. 20.

Copper has touched $7,000 per metric ton on the London Metal Exchange, having climbed roughly 60% from a late-March nadir. The industrial metal is trading at levels unseen since 2018 despite a surge in coronavirus infections in Europe and beyond, stockpiles rising off recent lows, and expectations of a surplus in 2021. The reason is China, which is dominating the 24-million-ton per year market like never before thanks to a recovery that is outpacing other economies.

Copper’s rebound from four-year lows in March mirrors the rally in that other gravity-defying asset class, the FANG-powered U.S. stock market. Copper’s rally has exceeded expectations, given that the most pessimistic forecasts for pandemic-related supply disruptions haven’t been borne out. Peru’s production fell in August from a month earlier, hit by worker shortages, but output in Chile, the world’s top exporter, increased. BHP Group-operated Escondida, the Chilean copper mine that’s the world’s largest, avoided a strike last week, even if workers at Lundin Mining Corp.’s far smaller Candelaria downed tools in the country.

China’s industrial production gained momentum to rise a forecast-beating 6.9% in September from a year earlier; excavator demand has jumped, along with car sales. Fiscal stimulus, an imminent five-year plan that will boost clean energy investments, and an expansionary monetary policy are all supporting the recovery. Meanwhile, an appreciating yuan has increased consumers’ purchasing power.

Red Recovery

China’s influence is hardly new — or surprising, given it’s the only major economy the International Monetary Fund expects to see expand in 2020. In industrial metals, though, this year has marked a significant increase in its clout. The country now accounts for more than 50% of demand in nickel, steel, copper and aluminum, analysts at BMO Capital Markets say — a level that only Japan has ever come near, and China’s North Asian neighbor peaked at less than 15% of global volumes.

Indeed, China’s dynamics have been enough to put copper back on a rising path after a short-lived drop earlier this month, when U.S. President Donald Trump was diagnosed with coronavirus. That’s partly because inventories are still close to historic lows, making the price more likely to swing on supply hiccups, like Lundin’s disruption. But it also hints at a market watching the macroeconomic signals rather than output specifics, and expecting China, which has already imported more copper than it did in 2019, to keep on spending its way through post-pandemic convalescence.

The five-year plan is set to include ample sums for electrification, clean energy and electric cars, which use four times as much of the metal as a standard vehicle. They are already forecast to make up the bulk of copper growth over the next decade or so, along with charging infrastructure. Then there are the aggressive decarbonization ambitions. All of that, and hopes of a spending spike in the fourth quarter from the likes of State Grid Corp. of China, explains the persistent net long positions among money managers in CME copper, up again, according to the latest Commitments of Traders Report. There are fewer bears out there, too, compared to much of early 2020 and 2019.

Metal Mania

The bigger question is whether that is enough to hold the metal at or close to current levels, especially if China’s rush begins to fade before the rest of the world recovers, or before Beijing’s five-year plan and its green ambitions rev up. A price consistently above $6,000 is also more likely to encourage companies to approve new projects, as they did after 2017, analysts at CRU Group pointed out in a September study. Cashed-up diversified miners and even iron ore-focused diggers may pile into copper acquisitions with greater enthusiasm, too.

Still, supply is unlikely to be the immediate cause if the rally does stumble. The reality is that even at lower prices, miners have been eyeing up deals for some time, given the metal’s gleaming green-economy prospects. Unfortunately, theory is easier than practice. Anyone needing a reminder could do worse than consider BHP’s Olympic Dam copper operation in Australia, where ambitions and scale have shrunk again this week. It’s a far cry from a vision that once included the world’s largest open pit.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Mozambique plans sovereign wealth fund from gas bonanza: What could go wrong?

By Ed Stoddard

OP-ED

Time to rethink commuter rail strategy

Ismail Vadi and Jackie Walters
7 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

The overarching goal of the mini budget must be to build confidence

Busisiwe Mavuso
7 hours ago
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 1 min ago

POWER TRIP (PART TWO)

Daily Maverick readers expose rocketing electricity bills
Tinashe Munyuki 6 hours ago
2 mins

Peanut butter in the United States must contain 90% peanuts. Anything less is termed "peanut spread".

OP-ED

The mini budget is the ideal opportunity to whack up tobacco taxes – lockdown has shown us the way

Savera Kalideen and Sharon Nyatsanza 7 hours ago
5 mins

DAYS OF ZONDO

Businessmen claimed ‘Number One’ backed dodgy Transnet deal

Erin Bates
22 hours ago
8 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

International yachts headed for South Africa’s ports are in for some choppy government waters

Sasha Planting
20 OCT
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Sappi’s fate is not in its own hands — but that doesn’t seem to be a bad thing

Ruan Jooste
20 OCT
5 mins

Business Maverick

Cartoon Thursday

Rico
10 hours ago
< 1 min

AMABHUNGANE

Guptas and friends are flying high after State Capture

Dewald van Rensburg for amaBhungane
5 hours ago
9 mins