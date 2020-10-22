COVID-19

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial Brazil volunteer dies, trial to continue

By Reuters 22 October 2020

epa08656724 (FILE) - A general view of the AstraZeneca headquarters in Sydney, Australia, 19 August 2020 (reissued 09 September 2020). Biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca has halted the final phase of developing a vaccine against the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 due to severe side effects in one of the test persons. EPA-EFE/DAN HIMBRECHTS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

SAO PAULO/FRANKFURT, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian health authority Anvisa said on Wednesday that a volunteer in a clinical trial of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University had died but added that the trial would continue.

Oxford confirmed the plan to keep testing, saying in a statement that after careful assessment “there have been no concerns about safety of the clinical trial.”

AstraZeneca declined to comment immediately.

A source familiar with the matter told Reuters the trial would have been suspended if the volunteer who died had received the COVID-19 vaccine, suggesting the person was part of the control group that was given a meningitis jab.

The Federal University of Sao Paulo, which is helping coordinate phase 3 clinical trials in Brazil, said an independent review committee had also recommended the trial continue. The university earlier confirmed the volunteer was Brazilian but gave no further personal details.

“Everything is proceeding as expected, without any record of serious vaccine-related complications involving any of the participating volunteers,” the Brazilian university said in a statement.

So far, 8,000 of the planned 10,000 volunteers in the trial have been recruited and given the first dose in six cities in Brazil, and many have already received the second shot, said a university spokesman.

CNN Brasil reported that the volunteer was a 28-year-old man who lived in Rio de Janeiro and died from COVID-19 complications.

Anvisa provided no further details, citing medical confidentiality of those involved in trials.

AstraZeneca shares fell 1.8%.

Brazil’s federal government has plans to purchase the UK vaccine and produce it at biomedical research center FioCruz in Rio de Janeiro, while a competing vaccine from China’s Sinovac Biotech Ltd is being tested by Sao Paulo state’s research center Butantan Institute.

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday the federal government will not buy the Sinovac vaccine.

Brazil has the second deadliest outbreak of the coronavirus, after the United States, with more than 154,000 killed. It has the third largest number of cases, with more than 5.2 million infected, after the United States and India. (Reporting by Eduardo Simoes in Sao Paulo and Ludwig Burger in Frankfurt; additional reporting by Ricardo Brito and Anthony Boadle in Brasilia and Alistair Smout in London; writing by Jake Spring; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Rosalba O’Brien)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

AMABHUNGANE

Guptas and friends are flying high after State Capture

By Dewald van Rensburg for amaBhungane

ANALYSIS

Mzwandile Masina steps into Ace Magashule upheaval, fires off another race-based salvo

Stephen Grootes
12 hours ago
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

NPA independence must be fortified against politically connected crooks

Pierre De Vos
12 hours ago
7 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 49 mins ago

POWER TRIP (PART TWO)

Daily Maverick readers expose rocketing electricity bills
Tinashe Munyuki 13 hours ago
2 mins

Fist bumps are more hygienic than high fives or handshakes.

CAPE VIOLENCE

Gang bosses face 145 charges — including 10 murders — for decade of terror in Western Cape

Vincent Cruywagen 13 hours ago
4 mins

Power Trip (Part Three)

Rocketing: Electricity prices up 177% in a decade – water costs up 213%

Ferial Haffajee
13 hours ago
2 mins

SPOTLIGHT

‘The biggest shift in TB care in decades’: Tuberculosis treatment time reduced by a third

Amy Green for Spotlight
13 hours ago
5 mins

TGIFOOD

Lockdown Recipe of the Day: Char Siu ‘steakhouse’ sauce

Tony Jackman
50 mins ago
2 mins

Sponsored Content

Why asset allocation is the most important contributor to long-term returns

Prescient Investment Management
18 hours ago
4 mins