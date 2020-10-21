Newsdeck

NASA spacecraft grabs sample of rocks from asteroid

By Reuters 21 October 2020

epa08758587 An undated handout photo made available by the NASA shows artist's rendering shows OSIRIS-REx spacecraft descending towards asteroid Bennu to collect a sample of the asteroid's surface (issued 20 October 2020). NASA's OSIRIS-REx is ready for touchdown on asteroid Bennu, dubbed 'high-five' manoeuvre, and scheduled for 21 October 2020. EPA-EFE/NASA/Goddard/University of Arizona / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - A NASA spacecraft touched down on the rugged surface of the Bennu asteroid on Tuesday, grabbing a sample of rocks dating back to the birth of our solar system to bring home.

The minivan-sized OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, built by Lockheed Martin, extended its 11-foot (3.35 m) robotic arm toward a flat patch of gravel near Bennu’s north pole and plucked the sample of rocks, the space agency’s first handful of pristine asteroid rocks.

“Sample collection is complete, and the back-away burn has executed,” Lockheed mission operator Estelle Church added seconds later, confirming the spacecraft eased away from the space rock after making contact.

The probe will send back images of the sample collection on Wednesday and throughout the week so scientists can examine how much material was retrieved and determine whether the probe will need to make another collection attempt.

If a successful collection is confirmed, the spacecraft will journey back toward Earth, arriving in 2023. Japan is the only other country to have already accomplished this.

Bennu, located over 100 million miles from Earth and whose acorn-shaped body formed in the early days of our solar system, could hold clues to the origins of life on Earth, scientists say. “Everything went just exactly perfect,” Dante Lauretta, OSIRIS-REx principal investigator from the University of Arizona, Tucson, said on a NASA live feed from Lockheed’s mission support building. “We have overcome the amazing challenges that this asteroid has thrown at us, and the spacecraft appears to have operated flawlessly.”

The robotic arm’s collection device, shaped like an oversized shower head, is designed to release a pressurized gas to kick up debris.

The spacecraft launched in 2016 from Kennedy Space Center for the journey to Bennu. It has been in orbit around the asteroid for nearly two years preparing for the “touch and go” maneuver.

“A lot of things could go wrong because the spacecraft’s about the size of a van, and the asteroid has a lot of boulders in it,” Lucy Lim, a planetary scientist at NASA, said in an earlier interview. “So we have to go between the boulders to get our sample, and a lot of planning went into that.”

Asteroids are among the leftover debris from the solar system’s formation some 4.5 billion years ago. Scientists believe asteroids and comets crashing into early Earth may have delivered organic compounds and water that seeded the planet for life. Atomic-level analysis of samples from Bennu could provide key evidence to support that hypothesis. (Reporting by Joey Roulette; Editing by Bill Tarrant, Bill Berkrot and Leslie Adler)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

SCORPIO

Ferraris, Bentley, Merc and a mansion — how Free State asbestos ‘loot’ bankrolled a life of luxury

By Pieter-Louis Myburgh for Scorpio

RECOVERY PLAN ANALYSIS

Presidency displaces Treasury as the heartland of economic policy

Ferial Haffajee
6 hours ago
4 mins

PARLIAMENT

Covid-19 corruption: Two-thirds of contracts are under investigation

Marianne Merten
7 hours ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 43 mins ago

SPOTLIGHT OP-ED

Covid-19: What we do and don’t know about second waves and herd immunity
Alex Welte 7 hours ago
7 mins

Glasnost's reforms unveiled so many cover ups in the Soviet Union that all history exams were cancelled in 1988.

Power Trip (Part One)

Joburg electricity costs spiral as city suffers Covid-19 revenue loss

Ferial Haffajee 6 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

I love Joburg but I don’t know if I can afford to live here any longer

Ferial Haffajee
6 hours ago
4 mins

AGE OF THE ASSASSIN

Underworld links to Kinnear murder investigation spook criminal lawyers in Western Cape

Vincent Cruywagen
7 hours ago
4 mins

OP-ED

Leadership in Question (Part One): The leadership we have

Raymond Suttner
7 hours ago
8 mins

OPINIONISTA

Are Indian, coloured and white people really African in post-apartheid South Africa?

David Masondo
7 hours ago
5 mins