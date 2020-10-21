Read more: From Apple to Facebook, Tech’s New Diversity Pledges Follow Years of Failure

Black and Latino workers are even more poorly represented in management roles, with Black employees making up between 2.6% and 3.7% of the people at various levels of manager and executive. For Latino employees, those numbers range between 3.3% and 5.4%. In the past year, two Black vice presidents — Marc Brown and Kevin Dallas — left the company, in Brown’s case last week. So did one of the company’s most senior women, Peggy Johnson, who departed to become Chief Executive Officer of Magic Leap.

The low level of representation is why Microsoft announced $150 million in additional funding for its diversity initiatives and a program that looks to double the number of Black managers, senior leaders and senior contributors by 2025, changes made in the wake of a focus on diversity and social justice after the death of George Floyd at the hands of police.

The company has said it will expand its leadership development program to more Black employees at lower rungs of its management structure in order to prepare them for advancement. It will also strengthen measures to hold vice presidents and general managers accountable for diversity goals when determining compensation and promotions. Microsoft’s new programs have provoked scrutiny from the U.S. Labor Department, which is asking how those efforts comply with laws limiting the consideration of race in employment.

Microsoft also released data on the number of employees who identify as disabled, putting that at 6.1% of its U.S. workforce.