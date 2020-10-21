Dan Kriel of the Emirates Lions during the Super Rugby Unlocked match between Cell C Sharks and Emirates Lions at Jonsson Kings Park on October 09, 2020 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)

Sport events may be back on fields, in rings and arenas, and on tracks around the world, but Covid-19 remains a threat despite the feeling of relative normality.

Four Lions rugby players returned positive Covid-19 tests on Wednesday, which is a concern but not unexpected if global trends are anything to go by.

The four players are asymptomatic and it seems the spread has been contained within a small group – for now. Tests for the rest of the squad were negative.

The Lions played against the Stormers in a Super Rugby Unlocked match last week and, as of Wednesday, there was no word of any Stormers squad members returning positive tests.

Though the flare-up seems to have been contained, it is a shot across the bows of anyone becoming complacent. It’s also a reminder that events and tournaments could be cancelled again if the pandemic scales up.

Covid-19 has created thousands of unprecedented scenarios in all spheres of life and sports events have not been spared. In a year that has seen the 2020 Tokyo Olympics postponed, leagues cancelled and rescheduled and fans forced to stay away from stadiums, the global sports industry can ill afford another six months or longer of inactivity.

The World Economic Forum, which projected the global sports market’s value to reach $481 billion (R8 trillion) in 2020, has recalculated its estimate. The latest estimate, in a special Covid-19 report, has the 2020 value at $207 billion (R3.5 trillion).

So, the industry has lost more than half its value in six months. And even though it is expected to claw back some ground over the next three years, the report predicts a 35% reduction in broadcast rights fees for major sports and more for smaller sports.

The impact in rugby is being felt globally. England’s Rugby Football Union stated it would lose £60 million (R1.24 billion) if the 2021 Six Nations goes ahead without fans. Twickenham is set to host three matches. The financial blood-letting is similar across the global rugby industry – and the broader sporting spectrum.

Besides the Lions’ issues, uncertainty prevails everywhere, especially in Europe and the US, where there is strong evidence of the so-called “second wave” of the virus.

This week English rugby was rocked by the possibility of the Premiership final between Exeter and Wasps being cancelled or, more likely, Wasps being forced to withdraw. The club has had 11 positive Covid-19 tests in the past week and Bristol, who lost the Premiership semi-final to Wasps, were put on standby to replace the latter in the final.

That is unprecedented and has undermined the integrity of the tournament. After a stressful 72 hours, Wasps were cleared to play in the final after a new round of Covid testing showed no new cases.

But there is still little clarity on the Wasps match lineup. Seven of the 11 positives tests involved juniors in the club, but they could have a knock-on effect if those players had contact with the seniors.

When Wasps take the pitch they are unlikely to be anywhere near full strength. But at least by being on the field it removes potential conflict over broadcast rights fees and other financial gains to be had from reaching the season’s finale.

It’s no wonder Wasps chief executive Stephen Vaughan was thrilled: “As a club, we are delighted that we can now take our rightful place in this Saturday’s Premiership final. To all of our fans and well-wishers, thank you for your many messages of support; this final is for you!”

In football leagues across the world players have been testing positive for Covid-19. Almost no one has been spared, with Liverpool’s star striker Sadio Mane among those forced into isolation recently.

Stadiums remain empty. The English Premier League (EPL) had plans to allow limited numbers of fans back to games, but has been forced to maintain a holding position.

In early September, the UK government banned gatherings of more than six people, which scuppered the EPL’s plans to test a programme allowing 1,000 people through the gates.

As a consequence, the EPL released a strong statement urging the UK government to ease its restrictions on fans returning to stadiums. The absence of paying spectators is costing clubs hundreds of millions of pounds.

“For each month of the season without fans, more than £100 million (R2.1 billion) is lost to football across the leagues, with consequent damage to the local and national economy,” the EPL said in a statement.

“It also harms the employment prospects of more than 100,000 people whose jobs depend on matchday activities. Our clubs have already prepared test events and can offer larger-scale trials to prove it is possible to produce bio-secure, safe environments, as was proved through the successful delivery of Project Restart.”

But, as has been repeatedly shown over the last eight months since most of the world went into some sort of lockdown, financial considerations are secondary to health and safety.

Every new positive test in sport is a reminder that soulless, empty stadiums, canned fan effects, face masks and fist-bumping are here to stay.

Weekly updates of players testing positive for Covid-19 will continue for months to come. It’s the new normal. DM