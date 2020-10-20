Politically Aweh (Video)

When all the world is not a stage – how the lockdown affected the arts

By Politically Aweh 20 October 2020

The coronavirus lockdown has revealed just how vulnerable South Africa’s artists and creative freelancers really are, with many taking to Twitter and the streets out of desperation for more government support. In this episode, Gabriella Pinto takes a closer look at how the lockdown has affected the arts and culture sector – one which typically needs social proximity, not distancing, to work – and what might be some solutions for a more long term sustainable arts sector in South Africa.

