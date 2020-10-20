Business Maverick

Citi Wins Round Against Creditors Over $900 Million Error

By Bloomberg 20 October 2020
Caption
Revlon Inc. Ultra HD brand lipcolor is arranged for a photograph in Tiskilwa, Illinois, U.S., on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. Revlon Inc. is scheduled to release earnings on March 2. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg

Citigroup Inc. won a round in a legal battle over $900 million it accidentally sent to Revlon Inc. creditors, as a federal judge ruled the bank doesn’t have to produce records of communications with firms that returned the funds.

In August, Citigroup sued a dozen Revlon creditors it said hadn’t returned their share of the transferred funds. U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman on Tuesday denied the creditors’ request to force the bank to hand over evidence of talks it had with lenders that returned the money, saying that what others knew about the transfers was irrelevant. A trial has been scheduled for Dec. 9.

Creditors including Brigade Capital Management, HPS Investment Partners and Symphony Asset Management had said they wanted to determine whether the lenders that returned the funds had alerted Citigroup first, or if the bank “used its position as a massive financial institution to strong arm lenders,” which would refute Citigroup’s claim that the firms gave the money back without complaint.

“Defendants have a strong basis to suspect that Citibank applied pressure on those lenders that returned funds, including by threatening to discontinue important financial services and/or relationships,” the Revlon creditors said in a court filing.

Citigroup asked the judge to deny the request, arguing that the firms knew the transfers were in error. Citigroup said the creditors’ employees knew it was a mistake, ridiculed the bank for making it and ordered trustees and custodians to ignore the repayment requests.

The creditors have argued that they should be able to keep the money as “discharge for value” under a 1991 New York court ruling that says a creditor can keep the money transferred in error if it didn’t realize the payment was sent by mistake and didn’t make any misrepresentations.

Gallery

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Eskom’s debt burden is sidestepped in a cascade of plans to revive South Africa’s economy

By Ray Mahlaka

Business Maverick

Goldman Poised to Pay More Than $2 Billion in DOJ’s 1MDB Probe

Bloomberg
16 hours ago
2 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Omnia to take the money and run

Sasha Planting
23 hours ago
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 1 hour ago

Maverick Citizen: Tuesday editorial

Threading the budget through the eye of the constitutional needle
Mark Heywood 11 hours ago
6 mins

"Don't gobblefunk around with words." ~ Roald Dahl

Business Maverick

Minerals Council: Ramaphosa’s economic plan fails to address structural reforms or investment

Ed Stoddard 16 hours ago
2 mins

OPINIONISTA

Yes, we can rebuild the post-Covid economy, but the fundamentals must be in place

Paul Kariuki
23 hours ago
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Gold Fields’ environmental, social and governance drive includes an Aboriginal charm offensive

Ed Stoddard
23 hours ago
3 mins

OP-ED

2020: The year that the energy transition became inevitable — and cheap

Dirk De Vos
18 OCT
10 mins

Business Maverick

SPAC Deal Will Make 25-Year-Old Luminar Founder a Billionaire

Bloomberg
24 hours ago
2 mins

OUR BURNING PLANET

Turkish floating gas power ships sail into public consultation process after back-door passage to SA freezes up

Tony Carnie
18 OCT
6 mins