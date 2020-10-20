Business Maverick

Ant IPO Pushes Demand for Hong Kong Dollar to Most on Record

By Bloomberg 20 October 2020
Caption
The loading page for Ant Financial Services Group's Alipay application, an affiliate of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., is displayed on an Apple Inc. iPhone in an arranged photograph taken in Hong Kong, China, on Wednesday, July 26, 2017. Alibaba is scheduled to release second-quarter earnings figures on Aug 10. Photographer: Anthony Kwan/Bloomberg

Demand for Hong Kong dollars hasn’t been this strong since before the global financial crisis, when the U.S. Federal Reserve flooded markets with liquidity.

Stock sales from Chinese megacaps such as Ant Group’s anticipated offering have drawn so much cash to Hong Kong that the city’s currency has remained near the strongest it’s allowed to trade against the greenback since April. This year’s inflows have forced the de facto central bank to sell local dollars, interventions that will have helped replenish the cash pool by about HK$286 billion ($37 billion) by Wednesday. The record annual increase is more than 2008 and 2009 combined.

Back then, a credit squeeze globally forced Hong Kong’s businesses to repatriate funds to meet their liquidity needs, while the Fed’s quantitative easing program weakened the greenback. In March this year, Hong Kong dollar assets became more attractive versus the greenback after the Fed aggressively slashed rates to zero in the wake of the pandemic, a move that the Hong Kong Monetary Authority did not replicate.

Like in 2009, the currency’s strength has persisted because there’s so much investor interest in firms queuing up to list on Hong Kong’s stock exchange. Ant’s listing is expected to be so popular that Hong Kong brokers are offering mom-and-pop investors 20 times leverage to buy the shares, with only 5% cash as a down payment.

Hong Kong dollar's strength has persisted since April

Share sales in Hong Kong have raised a combined $23.4 billion through late September, the third-most globally, according to a research note from accounting firm KPMG. The city has emerged as an alternative venue for overseas Chinese firms facing rising regulatory risks amid U.S-China tensions. JD.com Inc., NetEase Inc. and Yum China Holdings Inc. are among the U.S.-listed Chinese companies that have sought to list closer to home in Hong Kong this year.

Money is also pouring from across the border. Stock links with mainland exchanges — the first of which didn’t exist until 2014 — earlier this year was attracting a record pace of inflows from investors in Shanghai and Shenzhen.

“The development of Hong Kong’s stock market will attract capital inflows,” said Raymond Yeung, chief Greater China economist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. “More listings of Chinese firms have helped boost demand for the Hong Kong dollar.”

The city’s dollar has been steadfast also because of its yield advantage over its U.S. counterpart. The Hong Kong dollar’s interest rate premium over the greenback was more than 100 basis points earlier this year — the widest since 1999. Although the gap has shrunk significantly in recent months, borrowing in the U.S. currency to buy the Hong Kong dollar remains lucrative given the low interest rate environment in the U.S., said Tommy Ong, managing director for treasury and markets at DBS Hong Kong Ltd.

More
China Traders Are Buying Hong Kong Stocks Like Never Before
Brokers Offer 20 Times Leverage for ‘Deal of Decade’ Ant IPO
Hong Kong Steps Up Dollar Intervention as Cash Pours Into Stocks
What the Hong Kong Dollar Peg Is and Why It Matters: QuickTake

Hong Kong has pegged its currency to the greenback since 1983. In 2005 policy makers decided to keep the currency within a trading range between HK$7.75 to HK$7.85 per dollar. The HKMA intervenes when the dollar trades at one end or the other, either by buying or selling the city’s dollars.

Authorities have intervened 71 times this year to prevent the currency from strengthening past its permitted trading range with the U.S. dollar, including Monday’s HK$26.3 billion sale, the biggest single-day intervention since 2009. More are to be expected if the Hong Kong dollar continues to hit the strong end of its trading band.

“It’s just the beginning of an up-cycle,” said ANZ’s Yeung. “I see the Hong Kong dollar’s strength persisting for a long period of time.”

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Eskom’s debt burden is sidestepped in a cascade of plans to revive South Africa’s economy

By Ray Mahlaka

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Omnia to take the money and run

Sasha Planting
6 hours ago
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

Yes, we can rebuild the post-Covid economy, but the fundamentals must be in place

Paul Kariuki
7 hours ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 25 mins ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Gold Fields’ environmental, social and governance drive includes an Aboriginal charm offensive
Ed Stoddard 6 hours ago
3 mins

"Drink moderately, for drunkeness neither keeps a secret nor observes a promise." ~ Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra

OP-ED

2020: The year that the energy transition became inevitable — and cheap

Dirk De Vos 18 OCT
10 mins

Business Maverick

SPAC Deal Will Make 25-Year-Old Luminar Founder a Billionaire

Bloomberg
8 hours ago
2 mins

OUR BURNING PLANET

Turkish floating gas power ships sail into public consultation process after back-door passage to SA freezes up

Tony Carnie
18 OCT
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

Pondering the minutiae of the Economic Recovery Plan is a waste of time

Leon Louw
18 OCT
3 mins

DAILY MAVERICK 168

Markus Jooste in court to gain access to PwC’s Steinhoff report

Ruan Jooste
17 OCT
3 mins

BUSINESS OF MEDICINE

‘People before patents’: Academics, researchers and teachers support SA call to scrap global Covid-19 medicine patents

Christi Nortier
18 OCT
6 mins