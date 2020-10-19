COVID-19

Italy unveils new COVID-19 restrictions as daily infections climb

By Reuters 19 October 2020

epa08753541 People dine in the open amid coronavirus pandemic and restrictions, at the Pantheon in Rome, Italy, Rome, 17 October 2020. EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

MILAN, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte gave mayors the power to shut public squares from 9 p.m. to halt gatherings as he unveiled a further package of measures on Sunday to try to halt a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases.

As daily cases in Italy hit a new record 11,705 on Sunday, Conte said the situation had become critical but his government has been determined to avoid a repeat of the lockdown imposed at the start of the crisis in March.

“The situation is critical. The government is there but everyone must do their part,” he told a news conference.

As well as ordering betting shops to close from 9 p.m. and halting amateur sporting competitions and local fairs, he said the government would consider closing gyms and swimming pools after further checks on security protocols this week.

Italy was the first country in Europe to be hit hard by COVID-19 and has the second-highest death toll in the region after Britain, with 36,543 fatalities since the outbreak flared in February, according to official figures.

Authorities had managed to get contagion largely under control by the summer thanks to a rigid two-month nationwide lockdown, but as a second wave has emerged they have ordered new measures, including mandatory mask wearing in public and restrictions on public gatherings and restaurants.

COVID-related deaths on Sunday increased to 69, up from 47 the day before, the ministry said – far fewer than at the height of the pandemic in Italy in March and April, when daily fatalities peaked at more than 900.

The government will increase smart working in the public administration and is asking high schools to adopt staggered timetables to avoid congestion on public transport.

Restaurants and other food shop will be allowed to remain open until midnight but will be able to serve only seated customers after 6 p.m.

Stricter measures have been already imposed in some of the hardest-hit regions, including Campania around Naples, which has closed schools for two weeks.

As a part of a new 40 billion euros stimulus package the government approved in its 2021 budget, Rome will set up a 4 billion euro fund to compensate companies which have been worst hit by coronavirus restrictions. (Reporting by Elvira Pollina and James Mackenzie; Editing by Alexandra Hudson and Daniel Wallis)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

ANALYSIS

Julius Malema’s days of getting ready

By Stephen Grootes

SPORT

Bledisloe Cup standard underlines why Boks’ withdrawal from Rugby Championship was justified 

Craig Ray
2 hours ago
4 mins

ZAPIRO

Everything and…

Zapiro
1 hour ago

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 3 hours ago

Civil society watch, 19-25 October

Tabling a human rights budget on civil society’s radar this week
Shani Reddy 3 hours ago
5 mins

Your SIM card is a legitimate self-contained computer. It has a 30MHz CPU64kb of RAM and a tiny amount of storage space. It won't run the latest FIFA if that's what you're hoping.

Spotlight

The slow motion race for a TB vaccine versus the sprint for a Covid-19 vaccine

Amy Green for Spotlight 3 hours ago
12 mins

OP-ED

South Africa’s economic recovery must be swift and inclusive 

Cyril Ramaphosa
3 hours ago
5 mins

MAVERICK CITIZEN Analysis

Activists protest against growing hunger in a land of plenty

Shani Reddy and Mark Heywood
6 hours ago
8 mins

2021 LOCAL GOVERNMENT ELECTIONS

ANC sets new guidelines for selecting municipal candidates

Carien Du Plessis
16 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

The ANC appears to be reneging on its commitment to transparent democracy

Mavuso Msimang
17 hours ago
4 mins