Crunch talks ended this week with the U.K. saying that the EU would have to make more compromises if they are to continue. Gove said the door “is ajar” for EU Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier to come to London next week to continue negotiations before the transition period expires at the end of the year.

Leaving on what the government calls Australian terms wouldn’t “be a picnic,” Gove told the BBC, though it’s prepared to do so. He said the EU had retreated from progress already made, and in an op-ed for the Sunday Times, he wrote that the U.K. won’t give in to the EU now.

In another Sky News interview, British Chambers of Commerce chief Adam Marshall stressed that no-deal is “not the preferred outcome” for businesses. Negotiations look like “pantomime theater,” he said.