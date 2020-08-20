SPONSORED CONTENT

Where to livestream the UEFA Champions League final in South Africa

By Showmax 20 August 2020
LISBON, PORTUGAL - AUGUST 18: The UEFA Champions League Trophy is seen pitch side prior to the UEFA Champions League Semi Final match between RB Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain F.C at Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica on August 18, 2020 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

With the recent launch of Showmax Pro, UEFA fans are spoilt for choice with viewing options for this weekend’s finals action.

On Friday 21 August at 21:00, Sevilla and Inter Milan go head-to-head in the UEFA Europa League final. Then on Sunday 23 August, it’s the big one: the UEFA Champions League final, also at 21:00. Both clashes are available to livestream at www.showmax.com or via the Showmax app in South Africa only.

What is Showmax Pro?

Showmax Pro bundles all the good stuff you’ve come to expect on Showmax with music channels, news, and live sport streaming from SuperSport. In South Africa, this includes all the Champions League, Premier League, Serie A, La Liga, and PSL games, as well as a wide range of live sports events including athletics, professional boxing, and the world’s biggest marathons. Showmax Pro subscriptions start at R225 per month.

How to get Showmax Pro

Existing Showmax subscribers:

  1. Sign in at www.showmax.com or open your Showmax app.
  2. From the main profile, go to My Account > Manage Subscription.
  3. Select Showmax Pro (either mobile or standard).
  4. Start watching live sport.

New Showmax subscribers:

  1. Sign up at www.showmax.com or download the Showmax app for phone, tablet, or smart TV.
  2. Choose Showmax Pro to access live sports, live news, and music channels.
  3. Start watching.

If you already have the Showmax app, remember to update it to the latest version before the big weekend. That way, when game-time arrives, all you have to do is press “Play”.

Worried about data?

If you don’t have access to Wi-Fi, stream Showmax with data bundles from Telkom, Vodacom or MTN. To use save data, go into Settings > Preferences in the app, and choose the lowest Bandwidth Capping option so you use less data when you stream. The Minimum setting uses just 100MB per hour.

Buy your Showmax data bundles via USSD Telkom (*180!1*5*1*3*1#), MTN (*136*2*999#) and Vodacom (*135#). DM

