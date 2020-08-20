On Friday 21 August at 21:00, Sevilla and Inter Milan go head-to-head in the UEFA Europa League final. Then on Sunday 23 August, it’s the big one: the UEFA Champions League final, also at 21:00. Both clashes are available to livestream at www.showmax.com or via the Showmax app in South Africa only.
What is Showmax Pro?
Showmax Pro bundles all the good stuff you’ve come to expect on Showmax with music channels, news, and live sport streaming from SuperSport. In South Africa, this includes all the Champions League, Premier League, Serie A, La Liga, and PSL games, as well as a wide range of live sports events including athletics, professional boxing, and the world’s biggest marathons. Showmax Pro subscriptions start at R225 per month.
How to get Showmax Pro
Existing Showmax subscribers:
New Showmax subscribers:
If you already have the Showmax app, remember to update it to the latest version before the big weekend. That way, when game-time arrives, all you have to do is press “Play”.
Worried about data?
If you don’t have access to Wi-Fi, stream Showmax with data bundles from Telkom, Vodacom or MTN. To use save data, go into Settings > Preferences in the app, and choose the lowest Bandwidth Capping option so you use less data when you stream. The Minimum setting uses just 100MB per hour.
Buy your Showmax data bundles via USSD Telkom (*180!1*5*1*3*1#), MTN (*136*2*999#) and Vodacom (*135#). DM
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
"Always and never are two words you should always remember never to use. " ~ Wendell Johnson