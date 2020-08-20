Street Talk

Street Talk: Relationships in Lockdown (Video)

By Street Talk 20 August 2020

Artist, Charlie Junior Rakgwale, and his girlfriend.

‘Lockdown isn't sexy’ – Monica Well, for some, lockdown may be the sexiest thing that’s happened to them! We talk “sliding into DMs”, a diminishing sex drive and a world where cellphone relationships are the new normal.

 

This film was produced by Street Talk.

Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us www.streettalktv.com

Disclaimer: Street Talk encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of participants who appear in the TV series – Street Talk, are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of the producers.

 

