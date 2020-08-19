Newsdeck

U.S. House to vote on $25 billion postal infusion, mail-in ballot safeguards

By Reuters 19 August 2020
Caption
epa08611458 USPS (United States Postal Service) headquarters in Washington, DC, USA, 18 August 2020. On 13 August US President Donald J. Trump acknowledged he is blocking funds for the US Postal Service to make it more difficult for the agency to handle mail-in ballots for November's presidential election. Shortly before the press conference began, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said he would suspend any cuts to postal services until after the election. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

WASHINGTON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Democrats unveiled on Wednesday legislation that would require same-day processing for mail-in ballots and give the cash-strapped Postal Service a $25 billion infusion while erasing changes pursued by the agency's new leader, an ally of President Donald Trump.

By David Shepardson and David Morgan

The Democratic-led House is scheduled to vote on the legislation on Saturday, though there is little chance for passage in the Republican-led Senate. The bill would prevent the Postal Service from implementing policies to alter service levels that were in effect at the beginning of this year.

Democrats and other critics have accused the Republican president of trying to impair the Postal Service to suppress mail-in voting as he trails Democratic challenger Joe Biden in opinion polls ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said the Postal Service has enough cash on hand, including a $10 billion line of credit approved by Congress earlier this year. McEnany also said the White House is “open” to supporting $25 billion in funding for the U.S. Postal Service but wants aid for Americans unemployed because of the coronavirus pandemic included.

Congressional Democrats, Republican lawmakers and the White House have been at an impasse in talks over the latest pandemic relief legislation.

Under intense criticism, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced on Tuesday that he would put on hold until after the election cost-cutting moves at the Postal Service that Democratic lawmakers and state attorneys general argued could imperil mail-in voting. DeJoy said he suspended all “operational initiatives” through Election Day to “avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail.”

DeJoy, who has been a major political donor to Trump, assumed the job in June.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement released after she spoke with DeJoy that the suspension “is wholly insufficient and does not reverse damage already wreaked.”

Pelosi said DeJoy “admitted that he had no intention of replacing the sorting machines, blue mailboxes and other key mail infrastructure that have been removed and that plans for adequate overtime, which is critical for the timely delivery of mail, are not in the works.”

The Postal Service long has faced financial woes with the rise of email and social media, losing $80 billion since 2007, including $2.2 billion in the three months ending June 30.

Separately, Senator Chuck Schumer, the top Senate Democrat, asked the Postal Service Board of Governors to release all materials related to the selection of DeJoy and for “additional information” regarding the role of Trump and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin in the search and selection process.

The board in May said it reviewed records of more than 200 candidates before narrowing the list to more than 50. The board then interviewed more than a dozen candidates in first round interviews, and invited seven candidates for follow-up interviews.

Trump has repeatedly and without evidence claimed that mail balloting is vulnerable to fraud. Voting by mail is nothing new in the United States, and Trump himself plans to vote by mail in Florida this year.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said the White House was not involved in the Postal Service changes. The Treasury Department and the Postal Service did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by David Morgan, Susan Cornwell and David Shepardson Editing by Will Dunham)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

GroundUp OP-ED

Enemies of the nation: How the ‘war on drugs’ has failed South Africa

By Edwin Cameron

Newsflash

ANC recycles corruption accused Zandile Gumede to KZN legislature

Des Erasmus
7 hours ago
3 mins

Coronavirus Spending

Gauteng’s Covid-19 Expenditure Disclosure Report adds murk to troubled waters

Ufrieda Ho
21 hours ago
6 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 10 mins ago

DAILY MAVERICK INTERVIEW

Tanzania’s Tundu Lissu defies danger to challenge Magufuli in October’s presidential election
Peter Fabricius 21 hours ago
10 mins

A lightning bolt is 5 times hotter than the sun's surface.

COVID-19

Masks – Who wears them and Why it matters

Kate Alexander, Martin Bekker, Samela Mtyingizane, Thandeka Mcameni and Narnia Bohler-Muller 20 hours ago
8 mins

Maverick Citizen Eastern Cape

‘We decided if we die, we will die in the line of duty’ – PE hospital doctors keep maternity unit going against all odds

Estelle Ellis
21 hours ago
5 mins

ANALYSIS

Hawks round up bigger fish in the Estina scandal, edge closer to Ace Magashule

Marianne Thamm
21 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Key indicators, including load shedding, suggest South Africa’s economy is crawling out of the crater

Ed Stoddard
22 hours ago
4 mins

OUR BURNING PLANET

The water Guy: A conservationist who cast an indelible mark on our environment 

John Yeld
7 hours ago
11 mins