Remdesivir antiviral drug. (Photo: Cipla)

Remdesivir has been shown to slash Covid-19 recovery times by more than a quarter. But who will be allowed to have it once it’s available in South African hospitals? And how does it work?

Remdesivir can cut three days off Covid-19 patients’ recovery time in hospital, a May study shows. The medicine is critical for South Africa’s fight against Covid-19 since the country has so few intensive care beds, and to support local research into how well the drug will work in African populations since most research has been conducted among white patients in the US and Europe. Meanwhile, South Africa may soon have a generic version of the medicine, but even the cheaper version can cost up to R10,000 a person.

1. What is remdesivir?

Remdesivir is an antiviral drug that has been around since 2009 — it has never been used to treat any conditions, but has been studied as a potential treatment for several diseases. It has been tested for treating Ebola and two earlier coronaviruses — SARS-CoV which causes Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome and MERS-CoV, the virus that leads to Middle East Respiratory Syndrome.

The medicine didn’t work well for Ebola, but researchers found remdesivir to be somewhat effective against SARS-CoV and MERS-CoV in animals, although that research never progressed to human trials. That is why scientists thought it might help to fight SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19.

In April, the preliminary results of a study showed that it helped hospitalised Covid-19 patients recover more than 25% faster than patients who didn’t have it. The results of the randomised controlled study — the gold standard for determining cause and effect relationships during which one group receives the drug and another a dummy drug — was published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

By 1 May, just two days after the research showed promising results, the United States medicines regulator, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), had approved remdesivir for emergency use for children and adults hospitalised with Covid-19.

An emergency use authorisation is a tool that allows the FDA to make unapproved medicines available in the United States during a public health emergency.

The European Medicines Agency followed suit late in June.

More than 1,000 people from 10 countries including the United States, Mexico, the United Kingdom and Japan took part in the New England Journal of Medicine study.

About half the participants were given remdesivir in a drip for 10 days, or until the person was discharged from hospital or died. The remaining participants were given a salt water solution as a placebo.

Participants who were given remdesivir took about 11 days to recover, while those who had the dummy drug took about 15 days.

The study showed Covid-19 patients who were less sick when they were first given remdesivir fared better than those with severe symptoms that required them to be ventilated, suggesting that the medicine is more effective earlier in the disease progression. Researchers, however, note that the group that had the best reaction to the medicine — those hospitalised but only needing oxygen — was also the biggest group.

The study found remdesivir had no effect on whether patients die from Covid-19, which led the scientists to conclude that it is clear that treatment with an antiviral drug alone is not likely to be sufficient.

2. How does it work?

When SARS-CoV-2 enters a person’s system, the virus breaks into human cells in the lungs or intestines, for example. Once inside, the new coronavirus hijacks a specific part of the human cell where it injects its own genetic material. Then, the virus will start giving orders from inside the unsuspecting human cell to make copies of itself. But the newly copied cells won’t be human lung or intestine cells, they’ll be more SARS-CoV-2. The next order will be for the lung cell to melt away, after which the coronavirus particles will then be sent out into the bloodstream to hack more human cells.

Remdesivir interrupts this process and interferes with the cycle the virus uses to make copies of itself and spread in the body.

As a result, the person is likely to be less ill with Covid-19 since there is less of the virus in the person’s system to fight.

3. Which Covid-19 patients will be given remdesivir?

There are no guidelines for the use of remdesivir in South Africa yet, says Francois Venter, the divisional director of Ezintsha at Wits University’s faculty of health sciences. Venter is also a member of the health department’s ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19.

But it’s likely that use of this medicine will line up with the recommendations made by the United States Food and Drug Administration, Venter says. That is, giving remdesivir to hospitalised patients — both children and adults — via an intravenous drip.

Venter explains:

“If you’re getting oxygen, you’ll probably also be given remdesivir.”

In South Africa, that might translate to most hospitalised Covid-19 patients, Venter argues, since people here are likely to be sicker by the time they reach a health facility than they would be in countries such as the US and the UK where the New England Journal of Medicine study was conducted in April.

Research has been under way since July to test whether an inhaled version of remdesivir administered in a nebuliser, a device that is also used to treat asthma, may be able to help Covid-19 patients recover too. If that works, Venter explains, people could be given the medicine far earlier by their general practitioner.

The problem with intravenous remdesivir, Venter says, is that patients have to get it at a healthcare facility with the right gear to administer it.

“It severely limits the usefulness of the medicine to patients who are very sick.”

4. Why does South Africa need this medicine?

Remdesivir is a “big breakthrough” for Covid-19 patients, Venter says, especially given how few intensive care beds there are in South Africa. South Africa has between 3,500 and 4,000 ICU beds in private and public hospitals, depending on which data is used to calculate the total.

He explains: “Most people will recover well, but for the people who need oxygen or who are on ventilators this medicine is a huge help. People are being lukewarm about [remdesivir’s effectivity].”

Over the past three weeks, South Africa’s recorded Covid-19 cases have been steadily declining, especially in the provinces hardest hit by infections such as Gauteng, the Western Cape and the Eastern Cape, the country’s official data shows. KwaZulu-Natal may reach its peak soon, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced early in August.

Venter says that the worst may already be over for South Africa.

“By the time we have the drug [remdesivir] ready much of the damage will have been done.”

How? By increasing the number of intensive care beds for very sick Covid-19 patients, especially during the months in which the country’s high care bed capacity is breached.

But the Covid-19 disease will nonetheless be around with us for the foreseeable future, he says, and remdesivir still has a crucial role to play for patients, the health system, and research.

South Africa needs local research to determine how well remdesivir will work on its population — and that’s another reason why we need the drug on local soil, Venter says. The New England Journal of Medicine study’s participants were mostly white (50%). Black people made up 20% of participants and Asian and Hispanic people made up 13% and 20% of participants respectively.

“The same thing happened with HIV treatment,” Venter explains. “Antiretrovirals were only being tested in white, gay men. The side effects on black women were completely different and more severe.”

5. Is there enough of the medicine to go around?

The United States bought three month’s stock, or 500,000 doses of remdesivir from drugmaker Gilead Sciences in June, which amounted to most of the world’s supply, The Washington Post reported.

Ten generic companies including Cipla and Mylan have a licence to manufacture a generic form of Gilead Science’s medicine in 127 developing countries, including South Africa, according to a company statement.

In July, Cipla South Africa got what’s known as a Section 21 authorisation to import remdesivir from the country’s medicines regulator, the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority. This tool allows companies and doctors to import unregistered medicine into the country on a compassionate basis.

A vial of the medicine will go for $55, or R960 in both the public and private sectors in South Africa, says Cipla South Africa’s communications manager Fidelia van der Linde.

Each patient will need between five and 10 doses, depending on how sick they are, so treatment from Cipla could tally up to about R10,000 a person.

The health department has started negotiations with drugmakers to find out “how low they’re willing to go”, Venter says.

“The cost is a big concern.”

Cipla’s drug costs seven times less than the original from Gilead Sciences, which set its price at R6,800 a dose for the United States government and other developed countries. US health insurance companies are coughing up nearly R10,000 a vial.

The generic is still expensive, Venter says. “It’s dirt cheap to make.”

If the generic drug is sold at cost (without a profit), it should cost about $10, or R175 for a 10-day course, according to an independent analysis published in May by the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review.

Cipla South Africa says its price is “on par with other developing or emerging markets.” DM/MC

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism, http://bhekisisa.org. Subscribe to the newsletter http://bit.ly/BhekisisaSubscribe.

Joan van Dyk for the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism Follow Save More