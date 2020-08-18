Newsdeck

Mutinying soldiers detain Mali president and PM, deepening crisis

By Reuters 18 August 2020
Caption
epa08330244 Mali president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita (L) and his wife Aminata Maiga Keita (R) speak to media after casting their ballots in the parliamentary elections in Bamako, Mali, 29 March 2020. Parliamentary elections in Mali went ahead despite the Coronavirus fears with Mali recording its first death from the COVID-19 and an opposition leader who was kidnapped just prior to the election. EPA-EFE/LIFE TIEMOKO

BAMAKO, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Mali President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and top government officials were detained on Tuesday by mutinying soldiers in the capital Bamako on Tuesday, plunging a country already facing a jihadist insurgency and mass protests deeper into crisis.

* Ministries and state television evacuated, officials say

* Hundreds take to streets in capital to celebrate mutiny

* Turmoil worsens Mali crisis amidst jihadist insurgency

* Fears crisis could destabilise W.Africa’s Sahel region (Adds detention of Mali PM, comment from African Union, big powers)

By Tiemoko Diallo

Keita’s detention at his residence in southwestern Bamako followed hours of uncertainty after soldiers mutinied in the morning at the Kati military base outside Bamako and rounded up a number of senior civilian officials and military officers.

Prime Minister Boubou Cisse had earlier appealed for dialogue and urged mutineers to stand down, before dropping from view. Two security sources later told Reuters Keita had been seized and the African Union said Cisse was also in detention.

Mali’s state broadcaster went offline after the spate of detentions, before coming back on air in the early evening with pre-recorded programming.

It was not immediately clear who was leading the mutineers, who would govern in Keita’s absence or what the mutineers’ motivations were. A military spokesman said he had no information.

​Rumours earlier in the day that the mutineers had detained Keita prompted hundreds of anti-government protesters to pour into a central square to celebrate and chant that it was time for him to resign.

Since June, tens of thousands of people in Bamako have taken to the streets to demand Keita’s departure, blaming him for corruption and worsening security in the north and centre of the West African country where Islamist militants are active.

A mutiny in 2012 at the same Kati base led to a military coup that toppled then-President Amadou Toumani Toure and hastened the fall of Mali’s north to jihadist militants.

French forces intervened the following year to beat them back. But the militants have since regrouped and expanded their influence into neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger, attacking soldiers, local civilians and Western tourists.

REGIONAL FEARS

France and other international powers as well as the African Union, fearful that the fall of Keita could further destabilise Mali – a former French colony – and West Africa’s entire Sahel region, denounced the mutiny.

“I energetically condemn the arrest of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, the prime minister and other members of the Malian government and call for their immediate liberation,” African Union chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat said on Twitter.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said France “condemns in the strongest terms this grave event”. The U.S. envoy to the Sahel, J. Peter Pham, said on Twitter that “the U.S. is opposed to all extra-constitutional changes of government”.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) called on the Mali soldiers to return to their barracks and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged Malians to protect democratic institutions.

At least 14 people were killed in July in the demonstrations that were called for by a coalition of Keita’s political opponents, religious leaders and civil society activists.

Keita had hoped concessions to opponents and recommendations from a mediating delegation of regional leaders would help stem the tide of dissatisfaction, but the protest leaders have rejected proposals to join a power-sharing government.

“Whether he’s been arrested or not, what is certain is that his end is near. God is granting our prayers. IBK is finished,” Haidara Assetou Cisse, a teacher, said earlier in the day, referring to Keita by his initials.

(Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo in Bamako and David Lewis in London Additional reporting by Paul Lorgerie in Bamako, Paul Carsten in Abuja, Tangi Salaün in Paris, Bate Felix in Paris, Vladimir Soldatkin in Moscow and Michelle Nichols at the United Nations Writing by Aaron Ross Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

SCORPIO

@uLerato_pillay: How the xenophobic network around #PutSouthAfricaFirst was born and then metastasised

By Jessica Bezuidenhout

SCORPIO

uLerato’s Playbook: Smart, but not all that unfamiliar

Jessica Bezuidenhout
19 hours ago
3 mins

ANALYSIS

Malusi Gigaba & The Art of Lying for a Living

Stephen Grootes
20 hours ago
6 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 3 seconds ago

Shadow World Investigations

The R142bn bomb: Revisiting the cost of the Arms Deal, twenty years on
Paul Holden for Shadow World Investigations 19 hours ago
13 mins

The Puma, Cougar and Mountain Lion are all the same animal.

CORONAVIRUS DAILY DIGEST #126

Western Cape helps diabetics, Limpopo tobacco farmers face uncertain future and Level 2 comes into effect

Christi Nortier 1 hour ago
3 mins

Newsflash

More arrests in fraud case linked to Vrede dairy farm and the Free State Department of Agriculture

Rebecca Davis
9 hours ago
3 mins

Maverick Citizen: Newsletter Editorial

No recovery without redistribution: No ‘social contract’ without meaningful inclusion of civil society

Mark Heywood
10 hours ago
8 mins

Newsflash

Higher Education officials under fire at parliamentary committee meeting over appointment of Sefako Makgatho University vice-chancellor

Karabo Mafolo
2 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

South Africa’s profound institutional failure

Professor Balthazar
20 hours ago
5 mins