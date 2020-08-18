Newsdeck

Mauritius oil clean-up team turns focus from sea to mangroves

By Reuters 18 August 2020

epaselect epa08593345 A general view of oil washed up on a beach from the MV Wakashio, a Japanese owned Panama-flagged bulk carrier ship which is leaking oil as it recently ran aground off the southeast coast of Mauritius, 09 August 2020. The ship was sailing from China to Brazil when it hit coral reefs near Pointe d'Esny on 25 July 2020. As of 09 August, oil continues to leak from the grounded ship and the resulting oil slick is drifting to the northwest around the Ile aux Aigrettes island and towards Mahebourg. Several auxiliary ships are positioned next to and near the grounded ship and oil containment booms have been set up in multiple locations nearby to try and contain the oil slick. EPA-EFE/LAURA MOROSOLI

TOKYO, Aug 18 (Reuters) - A Japanese disaster relief team helping to clean up a devastating oil spill off the Indian Ocean island nation of Mauritius is focusing on mangroves, beaches and wetlands after most of the oil at sea had been collected, it said on Tuesday.

A Japanese bulk carrier struck a coral reef on July 25, spilling about 1,000 tonnes of fuel oil in what environmentalists say is the country’s worst ecological disaster, killing wildlife and damaging pristine waters.

CLOSE

“As most of the spilled oil at sea has been collected, we are moving into a next stage, with the focus on cleaning up the seaside and minimising the environmental impact,” Keiji Takechi, deputy team leader, told an online news conference from Mahebourg, Mauritius.

“Environmental experts who can give advice and instruction are needed now.”

Display Adverts

Japan sent six officials, mainly oil spill experts, to Mauritius last week and plans to send another team of environment ministry officials and specialists this week.

Team leader Junji Gomakubo said the focus was not only on the immediate impact.

“We also need to think about plans to restore the environment in the long run, like in a 10-, 20-, 30-year span,” he said.

The full impact of the spill is still unfolding, scientists say. As island residents scrambled to mop up the oil slicks and clumps, they saw dead eels and fish floating in the water, as fuel-soaked seabirds limped ashore.

The damage, scientists say, could impact Mauritius and its tourism-dependent economy for decades.

The bulk carrier, MV Wakashio, owned by Japan’s Nagashiki Shipping and chartered by Mitsui OSK Lines, broke apart on Saturday, releasing a small amount of additional oil into the sea, Takechi said. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Nick Macfie)

Display Adverts
Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

SCORPIO

@uLerato_pillay: How the xenophobic network around #PutSouthAfricaFirst was born and then metastasised

By Jessica Bezuidenhout

TGIFOOD

Lockdown Recipe of the Day: Betty Jackman’s Lemon Fridge Tart

Tony Jackman
51 mins ago
2 mins

SCORPIO

uLerato’s Playbook: Smart, but not all that unfamiliar

Jessica Bezuidenhout
12 hours ago
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 1 second ago

ANALYSIS

Malusi Gigaba & The Art of Lying for a Living
Stephen Grootes 12 hours ago
6 mins

"12% of employees eat because they are hungry. 88% of employees eat because it is 1 o’clock." ~ Mokokoma Mokhonoana

Shadow World Investigations

The R142bn bomb: Revisiting the cost of the Arms Deal, twenty years on

Paul Holden for Shadow World Investigations 12 hours ago
13 mins

Declassified UK

Revealed: British army bomb squad trained Hong Kong police at height of protests

Phil Miller
6 hours ago
4 mins

Newsflash

More arrests in fraud case linked to Vrede dairy farm and the Free State Department of Agriculture

Rebecca Davis
2 hours ago
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

South Africa’s profound institutional failure

Professor Balthazar
13 hours ago
5 mins

Maverick Citizen: Newsletter Editorial

No recovery without redistribution: No ‘social contract’ without meaningful inclusion of civil society

Mark Heywood
3 hours ago
8 mins