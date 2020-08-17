Chicken & Chickpea Curry. (Photo: Tony Jackman)

Chickpeas and chicken go beautifully together and both suit exotic spicing, whether Asian or north African. This dish, cooked in a tagine, sits somewhere between Morrocan and Indian cuisines.

Ingredients

4 to 6 chicken thighs, trimmed of fat

1 x 400g can chickpeas, including the brine

2 garlic cloves, chopped

1 large onion, chopped

2 Tbs ghee (clarified butter)

1 piece cassia bark (a.k.a. stick cinnamon)

6 cardamom pods

2 bay leaves

2 tsp ground turmeric

1 tsp sugar

2 tsp ground cumin

3 cm piece ginger, peeled and grated (or 1 tsp ground ginger)

1 Tbs masala

115 g tomato paste

1 x 400 g can chopped tomatoes

Juice of 1 lemon

Salt and pepper

Coriander, for garnish

4 or 5 bok choy leaves, shredded

Method

Sauté onions and garlic in ghee with bay leaf, cassia stick and cardamom pods until the onions are golden brown. Add grated ginger, salt, pepper and other spices, including 1 tsp of the ground turmeric. Stir in the tomato paste and sugar and braise, stirring, for 2 minutes. Add chicken and brown on all sides. Add the chickpeas and their brine and the chopped tomatoes and masala, and stir. Sprinkle another tsp of ground turmeric, a little salt and a drizzle of olive oil on the skin of the chicken thighs and leave the thighs exposed at the top of the cooking broth. Cover and simmer on a low heat or in a 180 degreeC oven for 40 to 50 minutes; after the first 20 minutes, remove the lid and continue cooking. Sprinkle chopped coriander leaves over just before serving. Serve with wilted bok choy and couscous. DM/TGIFood

