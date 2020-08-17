COVID-19

Australian state premier apologises for cruise ship failures after COVID-19 spike

By Reuters 17 August 2020

epa08371389 The Ruby Princess cruise ship sits docked at Port Kembla in Wollongong, New South Wales, Australia, 19 April 2020. A criminal investigation has been launched into how cruise line operator Carnival Australia was allowed to disembark Ruby Princess passengers in Sydney, resulting in several COVID-19 related deaths and the spread of coronavirus in the nation. The Ruby Princess was due to depart Port Kembla today. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

SYDNEY, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The leader of Australia's New South Wales state apologised on Monday for failing to stop people carrying the novel coronavirus from disembarking from a cruise ship in Sydney in March, triggering what was at the time Australia's worst outbreak.

The apology from NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian for her government’s poor handling of the outbreak aboard the Ruby Princess came as the number of deaths from a second wave of infection in Victoria state hit a record 25.

Australia has reported 23,500 COVID-19 cases and 421 deaths, far fewer than many other developed nations, but missteps in the handling of the Ruby Princess and possibly also with hotel quarantine in Victoria have proven costly.

“The lessons weren’t learnt soon enough and again I apologise unreservedly on behalf all of those individuals and agencies who made those mistakes,” Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney.

A public inquiry in the Ruby Princess outbreak concluded last week that NSW health officials made “inexcusable” mistakes when they allowed about 2,700 passengers, 120 of whom were feeling unwell, to leave the Carnival Corp-owned ship on March 19.

The inquiry found 914 infections could be traced back to the Ruby Princess, mostly among passengers. The outbreak led to 28 deaths.

Berejiklian apologised particularly to the 62 people who contracted the virus from a passenger.

“I can’t imagine what it would be like having a loved one or being someone yourself who continues to suffer and experience trauma as a result,” she said.

The inquiry commissioned by Berejiklian’s government found that NSW health officials failed to ensure the ship knew of heightened screening for the virus, or ensure that sick passengers were isolated in their cabins.

They also failed get quick test results for unwell passengers before they disembarked.

VICTORIA STABILISES

Victoria state, where a second wave of infection erupted in the capital of Melbourne in June, said the number of new infections were steady over the past 24 hours. The daily death toll of 25 surpassed the previous record of 21 set on Aug. 12.

Authorities in the southeastern state said 282 new COVID-19 cases had been detected, about the same as the 279 cases reported on Sunday.

Those numbers are well below the peak of more than 700 daily cases in Victoria earlier this month and officials are confident a strict lockdown in Melbourne is working.

NSW was the only other state on Monday to report new COVID-19 cases, with seven detected in the past 24 hours.

Australia is in talks with vaccine manufacturers to secure supplies, Health Minister Greg Hunt said on Sunday.

He declined to comment on media reports that Canberra will reach a deal with British drugmaker AstraZeneca to secure the University of Oxford’s vaccine as soon as the first half of next year.

AstraZeneca did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Colin Packham; Additional reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

ANALYSIS

Government’s post-Covid-19 reconstruction & recovery plan exposes factional paralysis and lack of capacity

By Marianne Merten

Editorial

Maverick Insider: How one counterintuitive move changed the future of Daily Maverick

Daily Maverick
11 hours ago
7 mins

ANALYSIS

Moving to Level 2: Is this the end of the beginning?

Stephen Grootes
12 hours ago
6 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 seconds ago

OP-ED

Evidence suggests Iranian weapons being trafficked by criminal networks into the Horn of Africa
Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime 11 hours ago
9 mins

"There isn't a Monday that would not cede its place to Tuesday." ~ Anton Chekhov

BUSINESS MAVERICK OP-ED

Mining industry boost as government withdraws court appeal — but more flexibility is required

Tim Cohen 12 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

How to create a fusion centre capable of combating corruption

David Africa
11 hours ago
8 mins

OP-ED

It’s not time to celebrate, we are still in the middle of a pandemic

Cyril Ramaphosa
1 hour ago
4 mins

MAVERICK INTERVIEW

Judgment Date with Judge Dennis Davis, Episode 29: Thuli Madonsela

Dennis Davis
11 hours ago
< 1 min

State of America

Storm in a US teacup: Just how (African) American is Kamala Harris?

An Wentzel
24 mins ago
5 mins