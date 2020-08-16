Business Maverick

World’s Biggest Free-Trade Pact Targets First Deal in 2021

By Bloomberg 16 August 2020
Caption
A truck transports shipping containers at the container terminal at the Port of Durban, operated by Transnet SOC Holdings Ltd.'s Ports Authority, in Durban, South Africa, on Friday, May 25, 2018. Transnet last year reduced its seven-year capital-investment plan by 17 percent to 229.2 billion rand in response to lower-than-anticipated freight demand. Photographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

The first commercial deal under an Africa-wide free trade zone will take place on Jan. 1 as outstanding talks are set to move online, the African Union said.

While the African Continental Free Trade Area entered into force legally last year, transactions that were due to start on July 1 were delayed as the virus set back negotiations on the protocol for trade in goods, including tariff concessions.

The outstanding negotiations will be finalized through a new African Virtual Trade-Diplomacy Platform that is being developed as a public-private partnership between the African Union Commission and more than 20 African multinational companies, the African Union said in a statement published on its website. The trade deal is being led by the continental body.

Set to be fully operational by 2030, it could be the world’s biggest free trade zone by area, with a potential market of 1.2 billion people and a combined gross domestic product of $2.5 trillion. Fifty-four of the 55 nations recognized by the African Union have signed to join the area — Eritrea is the exception — while 28 have ratified the agreement.

Africa lags other regions in terms of internal trade, with intra-continental commerce accounting for just 15% of the total, compared with 58% in Asia and more than 70% in Europe. The agreement aims to change that by lowering or eliminating cross-border tariffs on 90% of goods, facilitating the movement of capital and people, promoting investment and paving the way for a continent-wide customs union.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

INSURANCE IN COVID-19 ERA

Santam pays out, but the legal battle continues

By Sasha Planting

Covid-19 150 Days report – (Part 3)

Almost 1,000 days since Ramaphosa took office, and his kitchen cabinets are cutting up rough

Ferial Haffajee
14 AUG
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Buyers table offer for SA Express to revive its airline operations

Ray Mahlaka
13 AUG
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 14 AUG

Business Maverick

Free The Web!
Paul Theron 13 AUG
< 1 min

Sheep wool never sheds.

Memorial Lecture

Remembering and renewal: Thoughts on building a positive future for the Marikana region

Thuli Madonsela 14 AUG
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK OP-ED

Data prices will fall – eventually – as Icasa gets its house in order

Xolisa Phillip
14 AUG
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Amazing: The JSE is now up for the year 2020

Ruan Jooste
12 AUG
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK ANALYSIS

Facebook tweaks its hate policies

Sasha Planting
12 AUG
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

‘Tenderised state’ is a tough issue that must be tackled

Jeremy Cronin
14 AUG
11 mins

OPINIONISTA

Priorities for saving the private sector

Philippe Le Houérou
14 AUG
3 mins