DES MOINES, IA - SEPTEMBER 21: Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) speaks during the Democratic Polk County Steak Fry on September 21, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa. Seventeen presidential candidates attended the Polk County Steak Fry. (Photo by Joshua Lott/Getty Images)
As presidential democratic nominee Joe Biden picked Senator Kamala Harris as his vice-president, we dig into the Getty archives for images of veeps - official and hopeful - and deputy presidents.
WILMINGTON, DE – AUGUST 12: Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) arrive to deliver remarks at the Alexis Dupont High School on August 12, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. Harris is the first Black woman and first person of Indian descent to be a presumptive nominee on a presidential ticket by a major party in U.S. history. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
WILMINGTON, DE – AUGUST 12: Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden invites his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) to the stage to deliver remarks at the Alexis Dupont High School on August 12, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. Harris is the first Black woman and first person of Indian descent to be a presumptive nominee on a presidential ticket by a major party in U.S. history. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
CLEVELAND, OH – JULY 20: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump stands with Republican vice presidential candidate Mike Pence and acknowledge the crowd on the third day of the Republican National Convention on July 20, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump received the number of votes needed to secure the party’s nomination. An estimated 50,000 people are expected in Cleveland, including hundreds of protesters and members of the media. The four-day Republican National Convention kicked off on July 18. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 28: (L-R) Second lady Karen Pence, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, first lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump attend the cermonies as the late evangelist Billy Graham lies in repose at the U.S. Capitol, on February 28, 2018 in Washington, DC. Rev. Graham is being honored by Congress by lying in repose inside of the U.S. Capitol Rotunda for 24 hours. Graham was the nation’s best know Christian evangelist, preaching to millions worldwide, as well as being an advisor to US presidents over his 6 decade career. (Photo by Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty Images)
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JUNE 28: Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden attends the Rainbow PUSH Coalition Annual International Convention on June 28, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Biden is one of 25 candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for president and the opportunity to face President Donald Trump in the 2020 general election. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 16: U.S. President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden share a laugh as the US Senior Men’s National Team and Brazil play during a pre-Olympic exhibition basketball game at the Verizon Center on July 16, 2012 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Cyril Ramaphosa, South Africa’s president, left, and David Mabuza, South Africa’s deputy president, attend a swearing-in ceremony in Pretoria, South Africa, on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Now that South Africa’s cabinet has been announced, the rand may join its emerging-market peers in being whipsawed by a trade war that has subdued markets worldwide. Photographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 09: Former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin takes the stage during a rally against the Iran nuclear deal on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol September 9, 2015 in Washington, DC. Thousands of people gathered for the rally, organized by the Tea Party Patriots, which featured conservative pundits and politicians. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Vice President Al Gore, left, First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton, and President Clinton greet the crowd during a Democratic fundraising dinner in New York April 24, 2000. (Photo by Chris Hondros/Newsmakers)
PITTSBURGH, PA – APRIL 17: Vice President Dick Cheney inspects a flintlock rifle given to him by the National Rifle Association while he is surrounded by NRA officers Sandra Froman (L), CEO Wayne LaPierre (C), and NRA President Kayne Robinson (R) during the 133rd Annual NRA convention being held at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center on April 17, 2004 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Cheney spoke to NRA conventioneers about the Bush administration’s support of second amendment rights. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA FEBRUARY 15: Speaker of the National Assembly Baleka Mbete and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa during the second day of the 2017 State of the Nation Address (SONA) debate at the National Assembly on February 15, 2017 in Cape Town, South Africa. Political parties debated President Jacob Zumas SONA which was marred by chaos, violence and insults. (Photo by Gallo Images / Beeld / Lulama Zenzile)
28 February 2008. South Africa. Western Cape. Cape Town. Carla Bruni (L), wife of French President Nicholas Sarkozy, toasts with South Africa’s deputy President Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka during a State Banquet at Tuynhuys. Sarkozy is on a two day state visit to South Africa.
June 1995. South African deputy president Thabo Mbeki holds Roxanne King and Kelly Bester (both 5) on Children’s Day.
19th March 1974: Vice-president of Argentina Isabel de Peron presiding at a ceremony to distribute houses to poor people living in emergency zones, at the presidential residence in Olivos, Buenos Aires. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)
14th April 1966: Vice-president Hubert Humphrey (1911 – 1978) pitches the first ball to open the 1966 baseball season at the DC stadium, Washington. The first time a Vice-President had done it since it opened in 1910, usually the president performs the ceremony. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)
Portrait of Joseph Murumbi, Vice-President of Kenya, with his wife and pet dog, in their garden in Nairobi, Kenya, 1966. (Photo by Keystone Features/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
31st January 1957: Yugoslav president Marshal Tito (left) and Aleksandar Rankovic, one of the vice-presidents of the Yugoslav Federal Executive Committee, about to set out on a hunting expedition for ambassadors and ministers at Karadjordjevo, Yugoslavia. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)
VIDEO Watch: Then Vice-President Joe Biden and Julia Louis-Dreyfus who plays Vice President Selina Meyer on the HBO show Veep. (C-Span) A warm thank you to Kim McCarthy from Gallo Images for her generous help in the production of this image selection. DM/ ML
