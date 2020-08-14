Crosswords

Crossed Out – Saturday, 15 August 2020

By Gonzo 14 August 2020

Welcome to Daily Maverick's crossword. The crossword itself is interactive, meaning you can fill it in on your screen. The blue highlight indicates whether you are typing in across or down. Click on the "i" to remove error checking as you go. We hope you enjoy it! Found a bug? Let us know by emailing [email protected] Please bear with us while we test out various tech platforms for your crossword. We are getting there! NOTE: You cannot save your progress, so please grab your coffee and don't close this tab before you're done! We hope to have a new system up and running soon that will fix this (and then some).

Click here for your answers

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

SPOTLIGHT COVID-19

South Africa’s 33,000 excess deaths: What we know so far

By Kathryn Cleary for Spotlight

PODCAST REVIEW

On voyeurism, closeness and living together

Neroli Price
1 hour ago
3 mins

OP-ED

How Boris Johnson is failing Africa

Stephen Doughty for Politico
2 hours ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 43 mins ago

GroundUp

Business is booming for shack builders in Dunoon
Peter Luhanga for GroundUp 1 hour ago
2 mins

In the final two years of his life Van Gogh averaged about three paintings per week.

Maverick Life

This weekend we’re watching: Imelda Marcos, the pageant queen who ravaged a nation

Tevya Turok Shapiro 3 hours ago
5 mins

Auditor-General’s report

Accountability, What Accountability? 98% of KZN’s municipalities fail in their compliance

Des Erasmus
13 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

‘Tenderised state’ is a tough issue that must be tackled

Jeremy Cronin
12 hours ago
11 mins

DAYS OF ZONDO

Gigaba, Molefe, Gama, Pita and Singh were leaving Gupta house with bags of money, say witnesses

Suné Payne
13 hours ago
8 mins

ANC Covidpreneur Chronicles

KZN Premier releases tender report to get ahead of scandal

Des Erasmus
13 hours ago
5 mins