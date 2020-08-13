Newsdeck

Top U.S. health official says COVID vaccines unlikely to be approved before November

By Reuters 13 August 2020
Caption
South Africa’s collaboration in clinical trials is not so much about national pride, but rather a ‘national imperative’, says president and CEO of the South African Medical Research Council Dr Glenda Gray.(Photo: trialsitnews.com / Wikipedia)

Aug 13 (Reuters) - The potential COVID-19 vaccines backed by the Trump administration's Operation Warp Speed program are unlikely to receive a green light from regulators any earlier than November or December of this year, given the time needed for a large-scale clinical trial, National Institutes of Health director Francis Collins said in a call with reporters on Thursday.

Collins said he thinks that testing a vaccine in at least 10,000 people could potentially give enough evidence of safety and efficacy to clear it for wider use. The late-stage vaccine trials launched so far in the U.S. aim to recruit up to 30,000 people. (Reporting by Carl O’Donnell in New York and Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

CLOSE
Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

OUR BURNING PLANET

Proposal for Turkish company to anchor ‘floating power stations’ off SA harbours raises alarm bells

By Tony Carnie

Declassified UK

Exclusive: Met Police open war crimes investigation into British mercenaries

Phil Miller
14 hours ago
7 mins

ZAPIRO

Monumental Ego

Zapiro
8 hours ago

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 1 second ago

NEWSFLASH

South Africans increasingly think their vote makes no difference – IJR survey
Karabo Mafolo 2 hours ago
2 mins

Alcatraz had some of the best prison food in the United States.

ANALYSIS

Just how powerful (really) is Ace Magashule?

Stephen Grootes 22 hours ago
6 mins

Sponsored Content

Humans leave deeper imprint on Antarctica’s biodiversity

University of the Witwatersrand
4 hours ago
3 mins

GroundUp

Mystery of R15m Lotto funding in Limpopo deepens

Anton van Zyl for GroundUp
8 hours ago
3 mins

Sponsored Content

Get real! The top 10 most bingeable reality shows to stream now

Showmax
5 hours ago
4 mins

LOCKDOWN REFLECTIONS: DAY 140

Feeling the Covid-19 blues and watching tobacco ban efforts going up in smoke

Young Maverick Writers
9 hours ago
6 mins