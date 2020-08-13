Read More: Gold’s Sharp Plunge From Record and Where to Next in Four Charts

Even with the correction in prices, gold and silver remain among the best performing commodities this year, aided by negative real yields and vast stimulus to combat the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has described gold as the currency of last resort amid an inflation threat to the dollar, and forecast further gains above $2,000 an ounce.

“Gold’s roller-coaster ride is far from over as bond yields will likely remain volatile for the rest of the summer,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp. “The relentless pace higher for gold will moderate but the outlook still warrants a strong stretch of fresh, record highs.”

Spot gold traded 0.2% higher at $1,920.38 an ounce at 8:02 a.m. in Singapore. On Tuesday, prices dropped 5.7%, the biggest one-day loss in seven years, following a rally to an all-time high of $2,075.47 last week. Futures for December delivery declined 1% to $1,930.40 on the Comex in New York.

Silver for immediate delivery rose 0.3% to $25.5884 an ounce after a 2.9% gain on Wednesday and 15% slump on Tuesday.