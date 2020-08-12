epaselect epa08593345 A general view of oil washed up on a beach from the MV Wakashio, a Japanese owned Panama-flagged bulk carrier ship which is leaking oil as it recently ran aground off the southeast coast of Mauritius, 09 August 2020. The ship was sailing from China to Brazil when it hit coral reefs near Pointe d'Esny on 25 July 2020. As of 09 August, oil continues to leak from the grounded ship and the resulting oil slick is drifting to the northwest around the Ile aux Aigrettes island and towards Mahebourg. Several auxiliary ships are positioned next to and near the grounded ship and oil containment booms have been set up in multiple locations nearby to try and contain the oil slick. EPA-EFE/LAURA MOROSOLI

TOKYO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Most of the fuel left on a Japanese bulk carrier that has leaked an estimated 1,000 tonnes of oil off the Mauritius coast has been pumped off, ship owner Nagashiki Shipping said on Wednesday.

Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth said on Tuesday that the MV Wakashio was still holding 2,000 tonnes of oil and was expected to break up, raising concern of a major ecological disaster.

“I heard the collection is almost over, but it is hard to tell if there is absolutely no oil left on the ship,” Yoshinori Fukushima, a spokesman for Nagashiki, said.

The ship was being operated by Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd when it struck a reef and went aground off the southeast Mauritius coast on July 25. Jugnauth declared a state of emergency last Friday.

Oil from the stricken vessel has reached some of the Indian Ocean island’s most pristine beaches, threatening corals, other local wildlife and the country’s tourism industry.

Former colonial ruler France has said it will assist Mauritius with the clean up and Japan said it will send experts to help. The International Maritime Organization is providing technical advice.

Japan P&I Club, the only organisation in Japan that underwrites protection and indemnity (P&I) insurance for ocean-going vessels and coastal ships, said it had yet to estimate the cost of the clean up.

“We are trying to make internal estimates under different scenarios …including the worst and the best, but we don’t have any figures yet that we can disclose,” spokesman Koichi Miyahiro said.

