Crosswords

Crossed Out – Wednesday, 12 August 2020

By Jack Dunwoody 11 August 2020

Welcome to Daily Maverick's crossword. The crossword itself is interactive, meaning you can fill it in on your screen. The blue highlight indicates whether you are typing in across or down. Click on the "i" to remove error checking as you go. We hope you enjoy it! Found a bug? Let us know by emailing [email protected] Please bear with us while we test out various tech platforms for your crossword. We are getting there! NOTE: You cannot save your progress, so please grab your coffee and don't close this tab before you're done! We hope to have a new system up and running soon that will fix this (and then some).

Click here for your answers

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Expert Advice #3

Testing for Covid-19? All you need to know about antibody tests

By The Scientists Collective*

Maverick Citizen: Newsletter editorial

Celebrate our Healthcare Workers: Honour their sacrifices by adopting their Values 

Mark Heywood
27 mins ago
6 mins

Maverick Citizen: West Coast

Doctors start to remove life support for dying 9-year-old shot during Cape West Coast protests

Vincent Cruywagen
1 hour ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 16 hours ago

OP-ED

The ANC, Cyril Ramaphosa and SA: How do we emerge from the current crisis?
Raymond Suttner 2 hours ago
7 mins

The French lost more soldiers in battle in the American Revolution than the Americans did.

Maverick Citizen Op-Ed

The Calculus of Trust: Diminished public confidence in the president’s performance 

Ben Roberts, Martin Bekker, Stephen Rule, Mark Orkin, Narnia Bohler-Muller & Kate Alexander 1 hour ago
6 mins

Bhekisisa Op-ed

Covid-19 has changed the way SA’s only toll-free mental health helpline works. Here’s why it matters

Andrew Wooyoung Kim
2 hours ago
7 mins

Sponsored Content

Brand South Africa statement to allegations of corruption

BrandSA
6 mins ago
2 mins

Covid-19 – The 150 Days report (Part 1)

Fix South Africa or fix the ANC – Ramaphosa can’t do both

Ferial Haffajee
14 hours ago
6 mins

Maverick Citizen Op-Ed

Township economies must be a key focus for development – and accurate data is crucial

Bob Currin
6 hours ago
10 mins