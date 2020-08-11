Newsdeck

Angola’s beleaguered dos Santos steps down from Unitel

By Reuters 11 August 2020

MAIA, PORTUGAL - 5 FEBRUARY, 2018:Isabel dos Santos.Economy Minister Manuel Caldeira Cabral presides over the inauguration of Efacec's new electric mobility industrial unit. The session, was attended by the majority shareholder of Efacec, Isabel dos Santos.This industrial unit, located in Maia, will allow to increase the annual production capacity of fast loaders for electric vehicles, a segment in which Efacec is a world leader.

LISBON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos will leave her job in the administration of telecoms operator Unitel amid ongoing tensions between board members, Portugal's news agency Lusa reported on Tuesday.

“After 20 years dedicated to the creation, development and success of Unitel, I chose to leave the position of member of the company’s board of directors,” dos Santos, who holds a 25% stake in Unitel, said in a statement cited by Lusa.

Dos Santos’ decision to leave her position at Unitel, which dominates Angola’s telecoms market, is related to a “climate of permanent conflict” among the company’s board of directors, she said in the same statement.

Dos Santos, who has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in a series of allegations, has suffered a fall from grace since her father, Jose Eduardo dos Santos, was replaced by President Joao Lourenco in September in 2017 after 38 years in power.

The businesswoman, who is embroiled in a huge financial scandal, amassed a fortune estimated at more than $2 billion through stakes in various companies, including Unitel, which has Angola’s state oil company Sonangol as a majority shareholder.

In December 2019, Angola froze the assets of dos Santos, including stakes she held in Angolan firms including Unitel, BFA and ZAP MIDIA.

She suffered a further hit when hundreds of thousands of files dubbed the “Luanda Leaks” were released in the same month about alleged financial schemes used by dos Santos to build her business empire.

Since the Luanda Leaks investigations emerged, Angola has announced that she and several associates are the targets of a criminal investigation.

In January, Angola named dos Santos a formal suspect over allegations of mismanagement and misappropriation of funds during her time as chairwoman of Sonangol, which had already indicated it wanted to reduce the influence of dos Santos in Unitel.

Lourenco has since moved to push aside powerful figures associated with his predecessor and sacked dos Santos as chairwoman at Sonangol. (Reporting by Catarina Demony, Editing by Angus MacSwan)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Expert Advice #3

Testing for Covid-19? All you need to know about antibody tests

By The Scientists Collective*

Maverick Citizen Op-Ed

The Calculus of Trust: Diminished public confidence in the president’s performance 

Ben Roberts, Martin Bekker, Stephen Rule, Mark Orkin, Narnia Bohler-Muller & Kate Alexander
2 hours ago
6 mins

ISS TODAY

South Africa’s Border Management Authority dream could be a nightmare

Ottilia Anna Maunganidze and Aimée-Noël Mbiyozo for ISS Today
5 mins ago
4 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 seconds ago

Covid-19 – The 150 Days report (Part 1)

Fix South Africa or fix the ANC – Ramaphosa can’t do both
Ferial Haffajee 15 hours ago
6 mins

"It's always easier not to think for oneself. Find a nice safe hierarchy and settle in. Don't make changes. Don't risk disapproval. Don't upset your syndics. It's always easiest to let yourself be governed." ~ Ursula Le Guin

Maverick Citizen: Newsletter editorial

Celebrate our Healthcare Workers: Honour their sacrifices by adopting their Values 

Mark Heywood 1 hour ago
6 mins

ZAPIRO

Observers

Zapiro
21 hours ago

Maverick Citizen: West Coast

Doctors start to remove life support for dying 9-year-old shot during Cape West Coast protests

Vincent Cruywagen
2 hours ago
4 mins

ANALYSIS

Something Better Change: Gauteng ANC’s tentative steps towards accountability

Stephen Grootes
14 hours ago
6 mins

OP-ED

The ANC, Cyril Ramaphosa and SA: How do we emerge from the current crisis?

Raymond Suttner
2 hours ago
7 mins