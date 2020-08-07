A delighted Fred Nkomo fist-pumps a volunteer healthcare worker after being taken off supplementary oxygen. While the intermediate care section of Nasrec field hospital is operational, and has oxygen for 143 patients now, it depends on sufficient clinical staff to operate these beds. It remains fully dependent on volunteer doctors, physiotherapists, occupational therapists and psychologists and requires more of these cadres to open and operate more beds. (Photo: Chris Collingridge)

While the country argues over whether to wear masks or not, when the alcohol ban must be lifted, or why children need to go back to school (or not), ordinary people are lying in South African hospitals fighting for breath, or undertaking the heroic work of helping others to breathe. Photojournalist Chris Collingridge shares 13 images to tell stories of service, compassion, determination and survival. (All the people photographed gave their informed consent.)

We read about the science of survival rates, treatments, oxygen and other interventions, but sometimes it is easy to lose sight of the fact that regular folk are at the centre of this pandemic. Maverick Citizen was given exclusive access to capture some of the “Humans of Covid-19” at Johannesburg’s vast 600-plus-bed Nasrec field hospital. The intermediate care section (oxygen) of the hospital, where we spent some time, is staffed by a mix of volunteer doctors and allied healthcare workers and contracted clinical associates and nursing staff who are caring for Covid-19 patients in an attempt to lighten the load on the province’s overburdened hospitals. While health workers are undisputed heroes, the patients courageously face their own daily battles.

