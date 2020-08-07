Crosswords

Crossed Out – Saturday, 8 August 2020

By Gonzo 7 August 2020

Welcome to Daily Maverick's crossword. The crossword itself is interactive, meaning you can fill it in on your screen. The blue highlight indicates whether you are typing in across or down. Click on the "i" to remove error checking as you go. We hope you enjoy it! Found a bug? Let us know by emailing [email protected] Please bear with us while we test out various tech platforms for your crossword. We are getting there! NOTE: You cannot save your progress, so please grab your coffee and don't close this tab before you're done! We hope to have a new system up and running soon that will fix this (and then some).

Click here for your answers

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

CURBING CORRUPTION

Makhura: State Security Agency will audit lifestyles of Gauteng executive to nail ‘hyenas’

By Greg Nicolson

NEWSFLASH

Zuma’s Constitutional Court application for leave to appeal Hanekom defamation ruling dismissed

Karabo Mafolo
4 mins ago
2 mins

PUBLIC PROTECTOR VS PRAVIN GORDHAN

Mkhwebane’s report ‘absurd, incompetent, irrational, inappropriate and unlawful’, court hears

Marianne Thamm
13 hours ago
7 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 1 hour ago

OPINIONISTA

The Snake, the Sheep and the Sham that is the NPA today
Paul Hoffman 1 hour ago
8 mins

"God save us from people who mean well." ~ Vikram Seth

ISS TODAY

Would heading the WTO be a poison chalice for Africa?

Peter Fabricius for ISS TODAY 1 hour ago
5 mins

SMALL SCREEN

This weekend we’re watching: We will always be beginners – on love, life and death

Tevya Turok Shapiro
57 mins ago
4 mins

LAND MATTERS

Eviction, extortion and upheaval: A mother of five’s search for a place to call home in Khayelitsha

Karabo Mafolo
2 hours ago
5 mins

GROUNDUP

Lotteries Act regulations to face legal challenge

Raymond Joseph
1 hour ago
3 mins

ZAPIRO

Crisis Times

Zapiro
6 hours ago