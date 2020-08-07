American boxer Muhammad Ali (1942 - 2016) reading the Sunday Express newspaper in his hotel room, London, UK, 22nd May 1966. The headline 'Cooper Tragedy' refers to Ali's victory over Henry Cooper at the Arsenal Stadium in London the day before. The front page also mentions the death of Lady Dorothy Macmillan, the wife of former Prime Minister Harold Macmillan. (Photo by Daily Express/Getty Images)
You’ve probably heard the news already: fellow South Africans, we’re launching Daily Maverick 168, a weekly newspaper, in the middle of a pandemic. To celebrate this friendly public announcement, this week’s edition digs into the Getty archives to find images that highlight the life of newspapers.
Portrait of human rights activist Malcolm X reading stories about himself in a pile of newspapers, circa 1963. (Photo by Three Lions/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Pupils at John Hampden School working on their own newspaper in the classroom, High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, 24th May 1967. The editors, Mark Pym and Stephen Doyle, are seen sat behind the desk. (Photo by Michael Stroud/Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
July 1962: Young Roy Turner at Henley regatta prefers to read the paper in his pram. (Photo by Evening Standard/Getty Images)
Two men enjoying the heatwave in a tub of water, using pages from their newspaper as sun hats. (Photo by Ron Case/Getty Images)
18th October 1955: A man and woman bask in the sea, the man smoking a cigarette and reading a newspaper and the woman eating tea and biscuits. They are able to do this thanks to a pair of buoyant inflatable sea-suits. (Photo by Hans Meyer/BIPs/Getty Images)
2nd May 1938: Albert Buysse of Belgium reading a newspaper as he cycles round the track during the neutralisation period at the International Six-Day Cycle race at the Empire Pool, Wembley, London. (Photo by A. Hudson/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)
11th July 1932: After fourteen years of work and a cost of over £6000, brilliant young English scientist Harry May claims to have completed the most perfect robot in the World. The mechanical man can talk, sing, whistle (for half an hour), laugh, carry on a conversation, tell the time and date, fire a revolver and read the small print of a newspaper. The robot has been named Alpha, and was built specifically for the Mullard Valve Company. (Photo by Evening Standard/Getty Images)
7th May 1936: Photographer George W. Hales asleep in a deckchair, and unaware of the incoming tide at Barry Island, near Cardiff in Wales. (Photo by Richards/Fox Photos/Getty Images)
31st December 1963: Two girls protect themselves from the fierce glare of the sun with newspapers, during the Davis Cup Challenge Tennis Championships, in Adelaide. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)
A passenger reads a newspaper aboard a Kenya Railways Corp. train journey on the Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) line in Kenya, on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. China’s modern-day adaptation of the Silk Road, known as the Belt and Road Initiative, aims to revive and extend trading routes connecting China with Central Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Europe via networks of upgraded or new railways, ports, pipelines, power grids and highways. Photographer: Luis Tato/Bloomberg via Getty Images
SOUTH AFRICA – APRIL 24: A newspaper front page with the headline Now is the time on April 24, 1994 in South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images / City Press Archives)
SOUTH AFRICA – FEBRUARY 18: A newspaper front page with the headline Mandela for president on February 18, 1990 in South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images / City Press Archives)
27 March 2007. South Africa. Cape Town. Gerhard Ewerwyn is 104 years old today. He is the oldest subscriber to Die Burger and is pictured with a copy of Die Burger dated 1933.
LONDON – NOVEMBER 08: First News received the Guinness World Record for the smallest newspaper on November 8, 2007 in London, England. The children’s newspaper published the paper for Guinness World Record Day. (Photo by Cate Gillon/Getty Images)
16 December 2007. The 52nd ANC National Conference at the University of Limpopo in Polokwane. Minister of Health, Manto Tshabalala-Msimang, reading the paper.
LONDON – NOVEMBER 05: An advertisement for the Evening Standard newspaper is pictured in front of Big Ben on November 5, 2008 in Westminster, London. The paper has produced a special edition which concentrates on Barack Obama’s victory in the US presidential election. (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)
ALBUQUERQUE, NM – OCTOBER 26: Democratic presidential nominee U.S. Sen. Barack Obama (D-IL) reads a newspaper as he arrives at Albuquerque International Sunport airport October 26, 2008 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Obama continues to campaign against Republican presidential nominee Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) as Election Day draws near. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
SOWETO, SOUTH AFRICA – DECEMBER 10: Newspaper headlines running since Madiba passed away on December 10, 2013 in Soweto, South Africa. Over 60 heads of state have travelled to South Africa to attend a week of events commemorating the life of former South African President Nelson Mandela. Mr Mandela passed away on the evening of December 5, 2013 at his home in Houghton at the age of 95. Mandela became South Africa’s first black president in 1994 after spending 27 years in jail for his activism against apartheid in a racially-divided South Africa. (Photo Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu)
A pedestrian sits and reads a copy of the Sowetan daily newspaper with a front page photograph of the former South African President Nelson Mandela following the announcement of his death in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Friday, Dec. 6, 2013. Mandela, the freedom fighter who emerged from 27 years in prison to become South Africa’s first elected black president and a global symbol of reconciliation, died at his home in Houghton aged 95. Photographer: Dean Hutton/Bloomberg via Getty Images
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – DECEMBER 10: Members of the public sing and dance inside the FNB Stadium, on December 10, 2013 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Over 60 heads of state have travelled to South Africa to attend a week of events commemorating the life of former South African President Nelson Mandela. Mr Mandela passed away on the evening of December 5, 2013 at his home in Houghton at the age of 95. Mandela became South Africa’s first black president in 1994 after spending 27 years in jail for his activism against apartheid in a racially-divided South Africa (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
A book vendor reads a newspaper in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2012. Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao lowered the RBI’s forecast for India’s gross domestic product growth in the year through March to 5.8 percent, the slowest in almost a decade, from 6.5 percent. Photographer: Brent Lewin/Bloomberg via Getty Images
U.S. President Donald Trump holds up a copy of USA Today newspaper with a banner headline that reads “Acquitted” as he arrives to annual National Prayer Breakfast at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. Trump used the annual National Prayer Breakfast Thursday to attack his political enemies after his partisan acquittal of impeachment charges. Photographer: Oliver Contreras/Sipa/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A man reads the last issue of the News of the World, published by Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp., at a cafe in London, U.K., on Sunday, July 10, 2011. The U.K. tabloid that has run stories about celebrities, sex scandals and murders since the Victorian era, published its final edition after News Corp. decided to shut it amid phone-hacking claims. Photographer: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg via Getty Images CAMBRIDGE, MA – AUGUST 16: The front page of the Thursday, August 16, 2018 edition of the Boston Globe newspaper reads “Journalists are Not the Enemy” as it sits for sale at Out of Town News on August 16, 2018 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Hundreds of U.S. newspapers joined together and published editorials decrying President Donald Trump’s description of the media as the “enemy of the people.” (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)
