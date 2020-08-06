South Africa

South African animal rights group asks court to ban live sheep shipments by Kuwaiti firm

By Reuters 6 August 2020

Sheep at the Konsortium-Merino Production Auction on September 6, 2013 in Victoria West, South Africa. (Photo: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Condrad Bornman)

CAPE TOWN, Aug 6 (Reuters) - A South African animal rights group is seeking a court order banning a Kuwaiti firm from shipping tens of thousands of sheep across the equator to the Middle East during summer months in conditions it called "extreme cruelty".

The case is the latest attempt by South Africa’s National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) to block such sheep exports, and it is pressing the government to introduce new regulations on how live animals are transported.

On Thursday, the NSPCA asked Grahamstown High Court in the Eastern Cape for an interim court interdict preventing a ship belonging to Kuwaiti livestock exporter Al Mawashi from sailing out of South Africa’s East London port with around 70,000 sheep.

In court papers seen by Reuters, the NSPCA said they have been looking into Al Mawashi and its parent company, Livestock Transport and Trading Company (LTTC), since late last year.

The NSPCA said cramped spaces and extreme heat during these voyages could lead to some animals being “cooked alive” as temperatures as high as 60 degrees Celsius have been recorded onboard livestock ships in the Persian Gulf.

“Those (sheep) that survive death suffer a great deal over the two to three week ordeal,” said the NSPCA.

“The plight that these sheep have to endure – anywhere between 40,000 to 80,000 per shipment at a time – is horrific,” the NSPCA added in its court submission.

Al Mawashi, which has local offices in East London, sailed its first shipload of sheep from South Africa to Kuwait in October followed by a second cargo in March.

The company had to seek new livestock suppliers after Australia in 2018 banned the export of live sheep to the Middle East during the Northern Hemisphere’s summer months.

Al Mawashi denied all cruelty allegations and said it’s ship, MV Al Messilah, was modified earlier this year with a new ventilation system that would help eliminate “heat stress” and ensure there was no cruelty to animals.

Al Mawashi said there were fundamental problems with the evidence relied on by the NSPCA and said the rights group had not inspected its ship in July 2020 when given an opportunity to do so.

South Africa’s Red Meat Industry Forum ( RMIF) chairman Tim Davidson said, “if standards are set by the Department of Agriculture the current problem with the shipment of sheep on the Al Messilah would be resolved,” adding the group was “totally opposed” to any form of animal cruelty. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Editorial

Fellow South Africans, we’re launching a weekly newspaper. In the middle of the pandemic

By Daily Maverick

AMABHUNGANE

Gambling on secrecy: ‘Sock-puppet militia’ bites off more than it can chew in trying to silence investigations into lottery spend

Sam Sole for amaBhungane
13 hours ago
12 mins

ANALYSIS

Herman Mashaba could be the main beneficiary of South Africa’s shifting political landscape

Stephen Grootes
13 hours ago
7 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 56 seconds ago

LOCKDOWN REFLECTIONS: DAY 133

Finding comfort in unexpected scenarios
Young Maverick Writers 14 mins ago
5 mins

Shingo, Japan is believed by its residents to be the final resting place of Jesus Christ. They believe his brother Isukiri died in his stead.

OP-ED

In the shadow of Hiroshima — 75 years on

Terence McNamee 13 hours ago
9 mins

Covid-19 Expert Advice #2

Practical guidance on disinfecting

The Scientists Collective
15 hours ago
13 mins

OPINIONISTA

Hiding behind the law to avoid taking action on corruption

Pierre De Vos
05 AUG
6 mins

OP-ED

China and Russia in Africa: Development allies or geopolitical opportunists?

Nina Callaghan, Dzvinka Kachur and Mark Swilling
15 hours ago
18 mins

TGIFOOD

Lockdown Recipe of the Day: Curried Mince & Jeera Basmati Rice

Tony Jackman
1 hour ago
2 mins