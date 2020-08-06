Newsdeck

In Beirut, Macron says Lebanese leaders need to hear “home truths”

By Reuters 6 August 2020

epa08587220 A handout photo made available by the Lebanese government official photographer Dalati and Nohra showing French President Emmanuel Macron (L) meeting with his Lebanese counterpart Michel Aoun (R), upon his arrival accompanying French aid to Lebanon following a massive explosion at port two days earlier, at Beirut Airport, Beirut, Lebanon, 06 August 2020. Macron arrived to Lebanon to show support after a massive explosion on 04 August in which at least 135 people were killed, and more than 5,000 injured in what believed to have been caused by an estimated 2,750 of ammonium nitrate stored in a warehouse. EPA-EFE/DALATI NOHRA HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

BEIRUT/PARIS, Aug 6 (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron offered France's support for the Lebanese people on Thursday on a visit to Beirut following a huge warehouse blast, but said crisis-hit Lebanon would "continue to sink" unless its leaders carry out reforms. Macron was the first foreign leader to visit the Lebanese capital since the explosion on Tuesday that killed at least 145 people.

France has long sought to support its former colony and has sent emergency aid since the blast, but is worried about endemic corruption and has pressed for reforms as a financial crisis deepened in the Middle East country.

After landing in Beirut, Macron said France’s solidarity with the Lebanese people was unconditional, but said he wanted to tell some “home truths” to political figures.

“Beyond the blast, we know the crisis here is serious, it involves the historic responsibility of leaders in place,” Macron told reporters.

“We can’t do without telling each other some home truths,” he added. “If reforms are not carried out, Lebanon will continue to sink.”

He mentioned reforms of the energy sector, public tenders and the fight against corruption.

Lebanese officials have blamed the disaster on a huge stockpile of a highly explosive material stored for years in unsafe conditions at Beirut port.

But many Lebanese people who have lost jobs and watched savings evaporate in a financial meltdown have blamed it on politicians who have benefited from decades of state corruption and bad governance.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian called for “concrete action” during a visit to Beirut last month and said protesters’ calls for change and transparency had “unfortunately not been heard so far.” (Reporting by Michel Rose; additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Editorial

Fellow South Africans, we’re launching a weekly newspaper. In the middle of the pandemic

By Daily Maverick

AMABHUNGANE

Gambling on secrecy: ‘Sock-puppet militia’ bites off more than it can chew in trying to silence investigations into lottery spend

Sam Sole for amaBhungane
13 hours ago
12 mins

ANALYSIS

Herman Mashaba could be the main beneficiary of South Africa’s shifting political landscape

Stephen Grootes
13 hours ago
7 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 mins ago

OP-ED

In the shadow of Hiroshima — 75 years on
Terence McNamee 13 hours ago
9 mins

Fewer children in Seattle are vaccinated against polio than in Rwanda.

Covid-19 Expert Advice #2

Practical guidance on disinfecting

The Scientists Collective 14 hours ago
13 mins

OPINIONISTA

Hiding behind the law to avoid taking action on corruption

Pierre De Vos
24 hours ago
6 mins

OP-ED

China and Russia in Africa: Development allies or geopolitical opportunists?

Nina Callaghan, Dzvinka Kachur and Mark Swilling
15 hours ago
18 mins

TGIFOOD

Lockdown Recipe of the Day: Curried Mince & Jeera Basmati Rice

Tony Jackman
48 mins ago
2 mins

Sponsored Content

Prof. Thuli Madonsela, Dr. Leila Fourie and Richard Poplak among new speakers added to PSG’s Think Big webinar series

PSG
18 hours ago
3 mins