Newsdeck

Gambia imposes curfew as coronavirus cases surge 60% in a week

By Reuters 5 August 2020
Caption
Image of Banjul, The Gambia by Isaac Turay from Pixabay

BANJUL, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Gambia, mainland Africa's smallest country, imposed a three-week curfew on Wednesday after coronavirus cases surged over 60% in the last seven days to nearly 800.

Authorities attributed the rise to people relaxing their guard on protective measures that had so far kept Gambia’s case total the lowest in Africa. Testing has also increased in the country, where the number of deaths is 16.

A 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew will go into effect on Thursday, public gatherings will be banned and markets will have to close by 2 p.m., government spokesman Ebrima Sankareh told the national broadcaster.

He had said earlier in the day that authorities would increase police, paramilitary, marine and immigration presence on its border with Senegal as scores of Senegalese who live in Gambia return from celebrating Eid al-Adha with their wider families. Senegal has recorded over 10,500 cases.

The minister for women’s affairs, children and social welfare, Fatou Kinteh, tested positive on Wednesday for COVID-19, becoming the fourth minister to do so this week.

Vice President Isatou Touray also tested positive on July 29, leading President Adama Barrow to enter self-isolation. The government said on Tuesday the president had tested negative.

The Health Ministry said six people who were confirmed cases were still at large, while two other positive cases had fled from a treatment centre in the capital. (Reporting by Pap Saine; Writing by Bate Felix and Aaron Ross; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Alison Williams)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

DECADE OF DECEIT LAID BARE

Confidential NPA report exposes senior officials who lied about Johan Booysen, yet they are still employed

By Jacques Pauw

DRASTIC STEP

STOP THE LOOTING: Holomisa proposes that the executive be dissolved and replaced by a caretaker administration

Greg Nicolson
8 hours ago
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

Hiding behind the law to avoid taking action on corruption

Pierre De Vos
8 hours ago
6 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 18 mins ago

OP-ED

Action against the Guptas ‘long overdue’ – but extradition process must speed up
Ahmed Kathrada Foundation 8 hours ago
3 mins

The Ying and Yang symbol predates Taoism by 700 years. It was a shield logo in ancient Rome.

Sponsored Content

Prof. Thuli Madonsela, Dr. Leila Fourie and Richard Poplak among new speakers added to PSG’s Think Big webinar series

PSG 2 hours ago
3 mins

Coronavirus: Ministerial Update

Minister of Health cautiously optimistic about infection rate, orders Covid-19 tests for all sudden deaths

Estelle Ellis
12 hours ago
8 mins

ZAPIRO

Equipped!

Zapiro
21 hours ago

Maverick Life: MUSIC

How to fail a Facebook challenge because you know too much – a lesson in SA musical history

Chris Du Plessis
5 hours ago
16 mins

CAPE METRO REPORT

Arrest rate at 5% for over 2600 incidents captured by CCTV cameras in Cape Town

Karabo Mafolo
6 hours ago
2 mins