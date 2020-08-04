Business Maverick

Spot Gold Breaks Through $2,000 With Haven Seekers Piling In

By Bloomberg 4 August 2020
Caption
A one-kilogram gold bar sits on top of a one-kilogram silver bar

Spot gold surged to a record $2,000 an ounce as investors continue to seek a haven amid growing economic and geopolitical risks.

Gold has been rallying as the coronavirus pandemic prompts unprecedented amounts of stimulus to shore up economies, including lower rates, which are a boon for non-interest-yielding gold. Simmering geopolitical tensions — including a massive explosion at Lebanon’s main port on Tuesday — are also boosting demand.

“People want safety, and safety right now is gold because Treasuries are not yielding up,” Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures, said by phone.

Spot gold rose as much as 1.2% to $2,000.58 an ounce, and traded at $1,996.53 as of 12:50 p.m. in New York. Bullion for immediate delivery surged 11% in July, the biggest monthly gain since 2012.

Holdings in both gold and silver exchange-traded funds have risen to records in the past week as concern about the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic fuels demand for havens.

Investors are closely monitoring efforts in Washington to negotiate a new coronavirus relief package that many see as key to keeping the economy afloat as the pandemic curbs activity. The pressure is building, with the Senate set to leave on a break Friday, when crucial jobs data is due. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said Tuesday stimulus talks with the White House are finally moving in the right direction but they remain far apart on some issues.

“What Schumer was saying suggests we will get a package and reverse the sudden stoppage of benefits. This helps stocks and gold,” said Tai Wong, head of metals derivatives trading at BMO Capital Markets. “It means the Treasury will borrow trillions more which someday we will have to repay.”

Even as gold hits new highs, there are plenty of forecasts for further, substantial gains. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. says gold may climb to $2,300 as investors are “in search of a new reserve currency,” while RBC Capital Markets puts the odds of a rally to $3,000 at 40%.

The Message Behind Gold’s Rally: The World Economy Is in Trouble

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Business Maverick

Shoprite reports higher sales, signals Nigerian exit

By Ed Stoddard

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Shining a spotlight on Covid-19 price gouging

Sasha Planting
21 hours ago
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK ANALYSIS

Counting the economic cost of the 2Q Covid-19 lockdown

Sharon Wood
21 hours ago
5 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 seconds ago

Business Maverick

Spot Gold Breaks Through $2,000 With Haven Seekers Piling In
Bloomberg 10 mins ago
2 mins

"It is much safer for a prince to be feared than loved." ~ Niccolo Machiavelli

Business Maverick

Eskom Moves to Recoup $220 Million from Former Execs, Guptas

Bloomberg 14 hours ago
2 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Cartoon Tuesday with Rico

Rico
19 hours ago
< 1 min

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Absa July PMI suggests SA manufacturing sector is still shedding jobs

Ed Stoddard
21 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK ANALYSIS

Is the South African banking system really an ‘oligopoly’?

Tim Cohen
03 AUG
7 mins

OPINIONISTA

The ANC’s tender love: How Covid-19 became the golden goose that kept on giving

Thuto Radebe
19 hours ago
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK OP-ED

The long-lingering ghosts for pensioners of the Covid-19 virus and the kleptocracy regime

Bruce Cameron
21 hours ago
8 mins