Business Maverick

Emerging Markets May Be Heading for a Covid Fiscal Crisis 2.0

By Bloomberg 4 August 2020
Caption
Demonstrators wearing face masks hold signs during a rally against President Jair Bolsonaro and Governor of Rio de Janeiro Wilson Witzel at Copacabana beach on 28 June 2020. (Photo: Andre Coelho / Getty Images)

The monetary and fiscal stimulus that saved emerging-market asset prices this year may have lined many countries up for a new phase of the Covid-19 crisis -- a fiscal mess from which there is no easy escape.

Central banks cut interest rates and governments whacked up spending as cases of the coronavirus exploded and lock-downs slashed investment and consumer demand. While the measures have stoked a recovery in risk appetite, they may have boxed policymakers and government officials into a corner.

Eventually, “markets will turn and then look at the debt-to-GDP and say, ‘What are you going to do about this?” said Eric Baurmeister, head of emerging-market debt at Morgan Stanley Investment Management in New York. “‘Now that we’re through the worst of it, how are you going to pay this back?’”

With little room left for further monetary stimulus, developing nations may be left in a Catch-22 of needing to spend more to revive growth, but lacking the resources to do so without digging a deeper hole of debt. Interest rates may even need to rise to defend national currencies as confidence ebbs away, undermining growth and sending asset prices lower. At the same time, the mounting economic woes could stoke political tensions.

Record Obligations

Global debt soared to $258 trillion in the first quarter, or a record 331% of the world’s gross domestic product, according to the Institute of International Finance. For emerging markets, debt ratios rose by a record to 230% of GDP. About $3.7 trillion of emerging-market debt will come due through end-2020, with foreign currency-denominated debt accounting for nearly 17% of the total, IIF economists Emre Tiftik and Khadija Mahmood wrote.

Read: Virus-Driven Borrowing Surge Puts the World Deepest in Arrears

Brazil posted the worst primary deficit on record in June and the debt burden is expected to reach 98% of GDP by year-end, according to the Economy Ministry, up from 76% last year. Colombia’s government forecasts its debt will rise to 65%-66% of GDP from 50% over the same period.

‘Turkey Scenario’

Temporary government spending programs may turn permanent and officials could start relying on easy monetary policy to fund fiscal deficits, according to David Hauner, a strategist at Bank of America in London.

A “Turkey scenario,” in which loose monetary policy stokes both growth and high inflation, weighing on the currency, may become a greater risk in other emerging nations, especially if their reserves dwindle and debt levels rise, Hauner said.

“Manifold fiscal problems have predated Covid, and the post-Covid world is likely to be fiscally challenging with political demands for more social protection and health care spending,” he wrote in a note.

Tax Increases

Yet cutting spending or raising corporate taxes brings its own risks. Such measures would weigh on growth, said Pedro Martins Junior, chief Latam equity strategist at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in Sao Paulo. While that may not materialize until 2021, it could become a headwind to company earnings, he wrote.

Pressure could also mount in the political realm if economies continue to lag, leading to a surge in populism, said Cathy Hepworth, head of emerging market debt at PGIM Fixed Income, which has $868 billion in assets under management.

“To me the biggest risk is if we don’t get the recovery in growth that we’re expecting,” she said. “If they can’t begin to grow, then that is going to limit the ability to continue to prop up these economies. The question is does that mean there is more pressure for populism?”

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Business Maverick

Shoprite reports higher sales, signals Nigerian exit

By Ed Stoddard

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Shining a spotlight on Covid-19 price gouging

Sasha Planting
21 hours ago
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK ANALYSIS

Counting the economic cost of the 2Q Covid-19 lockdown

Sharon Wood
21 hours ago
5 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 2 seconds ago

Business Maverick

Spot Gold Breaks Through $2,000 With Haven Seekers Piling In
Bloomberg 12 mins ago
2 mins

"It is much safer for a prince to be feared than loved." ~ Niccolo Machiavelli

Business Maverick

Eskom Moves to Recoup $220 Million from Former Execs, Guptas

Bloomberg 14 hours ago
2 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Cartoon Tuesday with Rico

Rico
19 hours ago
< 1 min

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Absa July PMI suggests SA manufacturing sector is still shedding jobs

Ed Stoddard
21 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK ANALYSIS

Is the South African banking system really an ‘oligopoly’?

Tim Cohen
03 AUG
7 mins

OPINIONISTA

The ANC’s tender love: How Covid-19 became the golden goose that kept on giving

Thuto Radebe
19 hours ago
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK OP-ED

The long-lingering ghosts for pensioners of the Covid-19 virus and the kleptocracy regime

Bruce Cameron
21 hours ago
8 mins