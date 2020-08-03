Business Maverick

Boeing Given Long List of Proposed Fixes for 737 Max to Return

By Bloomberg 3 August 2020
Caption
A Boeing Co. 737 max aircraft performs a flying display on the second day of the Farnborough International Airshow 2016 in Farnborough, U.K., on Tuesday, July 12, 2016.

U.S. aviation regulators have proposed a long list of fixes to Boeing Co.’s grounded 737 Max in one of the most extensive set of requirements the agency has issued following an accident.

Boeing Given Long List of Proposed Fixes for 737 Max to Return

By Alan Levin

Word Count: 362
(Bloomberg) —U.S. aviation regulators have proposed a long list of fixes to Boeing Co.’s grounded 737 Max in one of the most extensive set of requirements the agency has issued following an accident.

The Federal Aviation Administration on Monday asked for public comment on the changes it expects to require to the plane linked to two fatal crashes.

In addition to changes specific to the system implicated in the crashes, it would mandate broad computer changes to improve reliability, add a warning light that was inoperative in the two crashes and rerouting electrical wires that don’t meet safety rules.

Boeing rose 2.4% to $161.72 at 2:37 p.m. in New York.

The release of the proposal shows that, after 16 months of the plane’s grounding and a series of investigative reports and congressional hearings, aviation regulators are satisfied that the fixes will allow plane to safely resume service. Flight tests of the redesigned systems by FAA were completed July 2.

The agency “has preliminarily determined that Boeing’s proposed changes to the 737 Max design, flight crew procedures and maintenance procedures effectively mitigate the airplane-related safety issues” revealed in the crashes, it said in a summary report it included with the proposal.

The FAA’s proposal for fixes and a preliminary report on its findings from its own internal investigation provides the most detailed accounting by the agency to date on what the plane’s original shortfalls were and what went wrong in the two crashes.

The actions would cost U.S. airlines about $1 million for the 73 planes registered in the country, the FAA said. The agency didn’t estimate how much it would cost to make the required changes on the several hundred jets registered in other countries and didn’t account for Boeing’s costs. The Chicago-based manufacturer may cover some of the airlines’ repair costs under warranty, FAA said.

The public has 45 days to comment on the FAA’s plans. That means the plane most likely can’t get the official go ahead to return until October at the earliest. With airlines having to retrain pilots and perform maintenance on the grounded fleet, it will take weeks or months longer before the planes begin carrying passengers.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK ANALYSIS

Is the South African banking system really an ‘oligopoly’?

By Tim Cohen

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Tito Mboweni reappoints Reuel Khoza to the PIC board

Ray Mahlaka
22 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Covid-19 Insurance Fiasco: Some disasters can create opportunities

Sasha Planting
23 hours ago
5 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 8 hours ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Commodities’ Covid-19 conundrum: Miners have mixed results, oil majors sink
Ed Stoddard 23 hours ago
2 mins

Cheetahs will meow like house cats. They have no roar.

OPINIONISTA

More ‘White Swan’ threats still loom over the global economy in 2020

Nouriel Roubini 22 hours ago
5 mins

Business Maverick Op-ed

The IMF’s $4bn loan for South Africa: the pros, cons and potential pitfalls

Danny Bradlow
30 JUL
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK Newsflash

AngloGold CEO unexpectedly steps down for personal reasons at key juncture in company’s history

Ed Stoddard
30 JUL
2 mins

Sponsored Content

Finance is becoming data-driven and strategic – Here’s what CFOs need to know

Sage
24 hours ago
3 mins

ANGLO RESULTS

Commodities Covid Conundrum: Miners have mixed results, oil majors sink

Ed Stoddard
31 JUL
2 mins

SCORPIO

Ace Magashule’s sons each bag a Free State Covid-19 contract

Pieter-Louis Myburgh
31 JUL
6 mins