Business Maverick

Bitcoin Surpasses $12,000 Then Tumbles in Wild Weekend Action

By Bloomberg 2 August 2020
Caption
(Photo: Pxhere/Bitcointere)

Bitcoin reminded investors of both its promise and peril in trading this weekend.

Bitcoin the world’s largest cryptocurrency rose to $12,112 in trading just after midnight New York time, its first foray above $12,000 since August 2019, according to pricing compiled by Bloomberg. But it plunged shortly thereafter — 30 minutes after that high, it had dropped to $10,638.

It was down 6.7% to $11,054 as of 8:48 a.m.

“Clearing resistance at $10,000-$10,500, which coincided with the downtrend line from the late 2017 highs and first-quarter 2020 highs, established a higher high for Bitcoin confirming a new tactical uptrend,” according to Rob Sluymer, technical strategist at Fundstrat Global Advisors LLC.

“In the short-term Bitcoin’s daily momentum indicators are overbought (as they are for gold), but beyond some very near-term choppy trading, Bitcoin is likely to continue to trend to its next resistance level at $13,800.”

Bitcoin tumbled after reaching the highest level in almost a year

Bitcoin has rallied strongly in recent days after rising above $10,000. It had fallen as low as $4,904 in mid-March around the height of coronavirus-fueled market uncertainty, but by mid-May was back around $9,000. While cryptocurrencies’ volatility continues to attract skeptics, JPMorgan Chase & Co. in June noted that Bitcoin’s rally back from the March depths suggests it has staying power. The cryptocurrency’s notable moves both last weekend and this one recall a similar phenomenon in 2019, when outsized gains took place numerous times during Saturday and Sunday trading as the price rose from a few thousand dollars into five-digit range.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Business Maverick Op-ed

The IMF’s $4bn loan for South Africa: the pros, cons and potential pitfalls

By Danny Bradlow

BUSINESS MAVERICK Newsflash

AngloGold CEO unexpectedly steps down for personal reasons at key juncture in company’s history

Ed Stoddard
30 JUL
2 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Creditors throw their weight behind the liquidation of Gupta-linked Optimum Coal Mine

Ray Mahlaka
30 JUL
3 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 31 JUL

BUSINESS MAVERICK OP-ED

Department of Agriculture sacrifices food security, transformation and 40,000 farmers as Covid-19 crisis bites budget
Xolisa Phillip 30 JUL
4 mins

"12% of employees eat because they are hungry. 88% of employees eat because it is 1 o’clock." ~ Mokokoma Mokhonoana

BUSINESS MAVERICK WEBINAR

Offshore investing: It’s not unpatriotic

Sasha Planting 30 JUL
5 mins

FRESH START

United Kingdom begins reviving economic ties with Africa

Peter Fabricius
30 JUL
7 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK ANALYSIS

The ANC will struggle to keep economic promises to the IMF after its ‘Rubicon’ moment

Ed Stoddard and Tim Cohen
29 JUL
4 mins

Business Maverick

Big Tech CEOs Endure Hours of Withering Questions From Congress

Bloomberg
30 JUL
5 mins

Business Maverick

Let’s Move To Another Planet

Paul Theron
30 JUL
< 1 min

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Court questions Nersa’s competence and credibility as an energy regulator

Ray Mahlaka
29 JUL
3 mins