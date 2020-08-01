ZHANGJIAJIE, CHINA - AUGUST 01: Aerial view of tourists walking on the 100-meter-long and 1.6-meter-wide glass skywalk clung the cliff of Tianmen Mountain (or Tianmenshan Mountain) in Zhangjiajie National Forest Park on August 1, 2016 in Zhangjiajie, Hunan Province of China. The Coiling Dragon Cliff skywalk, featuring a total of 99 road turns, layers after another, is the third glass skywalk on the Tianmen Mountain (or Tianmenshan Mountain). (Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images)
From the Getty archive, an incomplete yet highly frightening gallery of life enjoyed from the edge...
GRAND CANYON, AZ – MARCH 20: Members of the media and the Hualapai tribe take a preview walk on the Skywalk, billed as the first-ever cantilever-shaped glass walkway extending 70 feet from the western Grand Canyon’s rim more than 4,000 feet above the Colorado River, on March 20, 2007 on the Hualapai Reservation at Grand Canyon, Arizona. The building of the Skywalk on Hualapai Indian tribal land 90 miles downstream from Grand Canyon National Park has stirred controversy with some tribal elders and environmentalists who have condemned it as a desecration of a sacred American landscape. The $40 million glass and steel platform will open to the public on March 28 when visitors will be allowed to take the lofty walk at a cost of $25 per person plus the cost of a Grand Canyon West entrance package, a total of about $75. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
Visitors and tourists walk along the U Bein Bridge in Mandalay, Myanmar, on Saturday, June 10, 2017. When the country opened to the outside world in 2011 after decades of military rule, the former British colony held promise as one of the worlds hottest tourist destinations, a last frontier for adventure travel. But it hasn’t worked out that way. A construction glut has flooded Myanmar with unused hotel rooms, and poorly regulated building has damaged national treasures like the archaeological site of Bagan. Photographer: Taylor Weidman/Bloomberg via Getty Images
DEHONG, CHINA – MAY 11: Chinese ethnic Lisu honey hunters Dong Haifa, top, and Mi Qiaoyun stand on a makeshift rope ladder as they are surrounded by bees as they work together gathering wild cliff honey from hives in a gorge on May 11, 2019 near Mangshi, in Dehong prefecture, Yunnan province China. Gathering wild “cliff honey” is not for the faint of heart. To get it, honey hunters face swarms of bees and get stung repeatedly while suspended from rope ladders; lower hives can often be reached with wooden ladders or poles. Hunters suit up in protective gear and use smoke to scatter the giant Himalayan honey bees from their hives to reduce the risk of confrontation, but there are literally thousands of them in each hive. An adult “Apis Dorsata”, of which the dark giant bee and giant bee belong, are from the world’s largest honey bee species, and can measure almost 3 centimeters in size. The hunters never take honey from all of the hives in one area, leaving enough for the bees to ensure they will return the following season. Harvesting the honey has long been a cultural tradition and economic staple for the Lisu people, an ethnic group in the southwest mountainous areas of Yunnan province along China’s border with Myanmar. The Lisu are known to move skilfully in the mountains, but there are fewer honey hunters still practising the dangerous and exhausting pursuit of collecting the honey from isolated cliffside hives. The tradition is also not immune to environmental change: some honey hunters claim they are finding fewer hives than in the past because bee populations are impacted by heavy pesticide use among local farmers and global warming. Cliff honey is considered purer and healthier than regular honey, and it is coveted by many in China where it typically sells for upwards of $50 U.S. per kilogram. A single hive can have many kilograms inside. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)
GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, GERMANY – AUGUST 19: Tourists enjoy the view from the Alpspix viewing platform on August 19, 2012 at the base of Alpspitze peak near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany. The Alpspix architecture, two protruding semi-circular ramps in the shape of a X, gives unmatched views towards Zugspitze peak and the Hoellental gorge. At the end of the structure, visitors reach a glass wall and have a view of the nearby cliffs, the alpine panorama and a view almost 1000 meters (3281 feet) down into the base of the gorge. (Photo by Johannes Simon/Getty Images)
MT VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 06: Quirin Herterich of Germany walks on a highline rigged between cliffs at Corroboree Walls in Mount Victoria on March 6, 2015 in the Blue Mountains, Australia. On March 6th 8th the highlining community from around the world ascended on Mount Victoria in the Blue Mountains two hours west of Sydney for a weekend of challenging lines and routes established between various cliffs in the mountains. Seven highlines of different spans and tension were rigged and participants of various skill levels and experience challenged themselves. The crowd that gathered shared a similar passion for adventure, the outdoors and relaxing together sharing stories and encouraging each other as they push their limits in the stunning Blue Mountains National Park. Growing in popularity the relatively new sport seems dangerous and extreme, however safety is paramount with numerous safety harnesses and procedures are implemented to maintain a well measured and safe environment. Slacklining is a balance sport in which participants walk on a flat nylon webbing anchored between two points with the tension adjusted to allow for slack, providing an experience similar to that of walking on a trampoline. Highlining is a style of slacklining where the two anchor points are set up with significant elevation from the ground or water below known as exposure. Unlike extreme sports such as skydiving or bungee jumping, the participant has to make constant decisions and mentally overcome their fear and harness their adrenalin compared to making that one initial choice to jump in the case of the other sports. Numerous highliners are confident walking a slackline of the same distance in a park low to the ground, however the mental challenge at heights with the view below and environmental elements to contend with proves a much tougher challenge. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
German high wire performer Karl Wallenda, aged 71, walks across a 120-yard cable over the Thames River near Tower Bridge, London, England, November 23, 1976. Halfway across he stopped and stood on his head. (Photo by Express Newspapers/Getty Images)
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – SEPTEMBER 16: High-wire artist Kane Petersen prepares before successfully walking a tightrope 300 metres above the ground at Eureka Skydeck on September 16, 2015 in Melbourne, Australia. The walk was the highest tightrope walk ever attempted in the Southern Hemisphere. The stunt is to mark the arrival of the film ‘The Walk’ to Australian cinemas in October. The stunt saw Kane mimic the film’s French high-wire artist Philippe Petit, who successfully walked between the twin towers of the World Trade Center in 1974. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)
circa 1933: A workman takes a siesta on a girder during the building of Radio City, the city of New York spread out below. (Photo by General Photographic Agency/Getty Images)
Two construction workers reinforce the metal girders of a high rise building under construction, circa 1925. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
30 May 1997: A bungee jumper plummets towards the ground during a jump at Chelsea Bridge in London, England. Mandatory Credit: Craig Prentis /Allsport
MACAU, CHINA – AUGUST 17: A volunteer jumps down from the Macau Tower during a ceremony to launch the Sky Jump adventure on August 17, 2005 in Macau, China. The Sky Jump which made its debut in Asia on August 17, is a new attraction at the Macau Tower that takes guests on a 20 second flight over the cityscape of Macau. Taking off from the outer rim of Macau Tower 233 metres above ground, it is 41 meters higher than the Sky Jump at Sky Tower Auckland where the world’s highest bungy jumping record was set by AJ Hackett. Challengers in specially suits are connected to three cables with a strain capacity of 3000kg for safety. The Sky Jump was first introduced to Auckland New Zealand by its creator Waitomo Adventures Ltd., expert in rafting and abseiling challenges. (Photo by China Photos/Getty Images)
30 May 1997: A bungee jumper plummets towards the ground during a jump in front of Battersea Power Station at Chelsea Bridge in London, England. Mandatory Credit: Craig Prentis /Allsport
A guest swims in the Skypark pool atop Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s Marina Bay Sands integrated resort and casino in Singapore, on Wednesday, July 28, 2010. Singapore’s government, which has to hold an election by 2012, may find that record economic growth isn’t enough to keep citizens happy as the nation turns 45. Photographer: Munshi Ahmed/Bloomberg via Getty Images
CHICAGO – JULY 01: Five -year-old Anna Kane (L) and four-year-old Sophie Allaway check out the view from the Ledge, a new glass cube that juts out from the 103rd floor Skydeck of the Sears Tower, during a media preview July 1, 2009 in Chicago, Illinois. The 1,353 foot high observatory will open to the public tomorrow. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 10: Traffic and pedestrians flow across Tower Bridge, over the River Thames, seen through a new glass floor in the bridge’s walkway on November 10, 2014 in London, England. Unveiled today the glass floor panels along the bridge’s high-level walkways weigh 300 kgs each, cost £1m and will give visitors a new view over the historic bridge crossing The River Thames. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)
A warm thank you to Kim McCarthy from Gallo Images for her generous help in the production of this image selection. DM/ ML
Missed the last edition of Our World in Pictures? Click below to watch the selection of images “Curl up & Dye”.
Curl up & Dye
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a
Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.