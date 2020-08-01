ZHANGJIAJIE, CHINA - AUGUST 01: Aerial view of tourists walking on the 100-meter-long and 1.6-meter-wide glass skywalk clung the cliff of Tianmen Mountain (or Tianmenshan Mountain) in Zhangjiajie National Forest Park on August 1, 2016 in Zhangjiajie, Hunan Province of China. The Coiling Dragon Cliff skywalk, featuring a total of 99 road turns, layers after another, is the third glass skywalk on the Tianmen Mountain (or Tianmenshan Mountain). (Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

From the Getty archive, an incomplete yet highly frightening gallery of life enjoyed from the edge...

A warm thank you to Kim McCarthy from Gallo Images for her generous help in the production of this image selection. DM/ ML

Missed the last edition of Our World in Pictures? Click below to watch the selection of images “Curl up & Dye”.

Maverick Life Editors Follow Save More