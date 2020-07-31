Newsdeck

Zimbabwe businesses closed, streets deserted on day of protests

By Reuters 31 July 2020

epa08576385 Police officers aboard a truck patrolling in the township of Mbare, Harare, Zimbabwe,31 July 2020. Police and the army have blocked the planned anti government mass protests organized by the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU). Members of the public were being prevented from getting into town and Harare has been deserted except those in the essential services. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI

HARARE, July 31 (Reuters) - Businesses were shut and streets deserted in Zimbabwe's two main cities on Friday as security forces patrolled to prevent anti-government protests called by activists over corruption and economic hardship.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s critics say his government is resorting to the authoritarian tactics of the Robert Mugabe era of banning demonstrations, and abducting and arresting opponents.

Mnangagwa has said the protests constitute an “insurrection” by the opposition. His ZANU-PF party this week branded the U.S. ambassador in Harare a “thug,” accusing him of funding protests.

In central Harare, the capital, banks and supermarkets were shut as police and soldiers patrolled the streets. A journalist in Bulawayo, the other main city, described a similar situation there, with some police patrolling on horseback. Businesses also stayed shut in Harare’s townships, including Mbare – a hotbed of past protests.

Anger is rising over an economic crisis marked by inflation running above 700%, shortages of foreign currency and public hospitals crippled by strikes and a lack of medicine.

More than a dozen activists sought by the police for promoting Friday’s protests were in hiding.

Opposition Movement for Democratic Change spokeswoman Fadzayi Mahere and Zimbabwean novelist Tsitsi Dangarembga separately said on social media they had been detained for protesting in their neighbourhood. Mahere posted a video of police advancing towards her and telling her to stop recording them. She later could not be reached for comment.

Police spokesman Paul Nyathi said: “The security situation in the country is calm and peaceful.”

Scores were killed during a crackdown on the last major protests in January 2019. Opponents say Mnangagwa is exploiting a COVID-19 lockdown to stifle dissent, after he imposed an overnight curfew and restricted free movement last week.

“People are living in fear of criticising the government. We have many grievances but can’t go out to protest because we will be beaten,” said Patrick Charinga as he filled petrol at a fuel station in Harare.

Mnangagwa’s opponents say he has failed to unite a deeply divided nation after much hope when he took over from Mugabe, whose near 40-year rule ended in a coup in 2017. Mnangagwa says the economic crisis is the result of sabotage by businesses and an opposition funded by the West. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe Editing by Peter Graff)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

TRAINSPOTTER

Covid-19 brought us to the edge of the abyss; Ramaphosa’s ANC goes a step further

By Richard Poplak

Maverick Citizen

‘Appointment of new IPID director not the end, but the beginning of another struggle’

Zukiswa Pikoli
39 mins ago
6 mins

COP SHOPPED

Former acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane sacked

Marianne Thamm
15 hours ago
2 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 5 mins ago

MADAM & EVE

When The Going Gets Trough
Stephen Francis & Rico 15 hours ago
< 1 min

In 1952 Wernher von Braun wrote a paper where he believed a colony on Mars would be led by an individual named "Elon".

Zimbabwe Crisis Analysis

Zimbabwe descends into rule by law – activists arrested and abducted

Mark Heywood 3 hours ago
4 mins

AMABHUNGANE

Prisoners fear for their lives at Joburg’s ‘Sun City’ as Covid-19 spreads

Chris Gilili for amaBhungane
15 hours ago
7 mins

ANALYSIS

DA elective congress: A key moment, and not just for the party

Marianne Merten
15 hours ago
7 mins

TGIFOOD

Lockdown Recipe of the Day: Biltong & Onion Braai Bread

Tony Jackman
1 hour ago
3 mins

Declassified UK

UK government refuses to release information about Assange judge who has 96% extradition record

Matt Kennard and Mark Curtis
6 hours ago
7 mins