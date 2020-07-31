COVID-19

Libya to impose full lockdown as pandemic cases grow

By Reuters 31 July 2020

epa05480026 A picture made available on 13 August 2016 showing a soldier standing guard in front of Ouagadougou conference complex, Outskirts of Sirte City, Libya, 12 August 2016. Libyan forces captured Ouagadougou conference complex from Islamic State (IS) terrorist group, the complex is considered a stronghold and a symbol of IS presence in Sirte city. al-Bunyan al-Marsous operation against IS in Libya took control over Ouagadougou complex, the University of Sirte, and the hospital after heavy battles against IS, according to reports at least 16 were killed from the Libyan forces. EPA/STR EPA/STR

TUNIS, July 30 (Reuters) - Libya's internationally recognised government in Tripoli will impose a full lockdown in areas of the country it controls, it said on Thursday, after a sharp rise in coronavirus cases.

Libya, split since 2014 between areas held by the Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli and a rival administration in the east, managed to avoid an early surge of the pandemic.

However, the disease has been spreading more quickly this month and Libya’s National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), one of the few bodies that operates across the country despite the conflict, has confirmed 3,222 cases.

Libya’s health system is in tatters after nearly a decade of chaos and war that has fragmented the state, destroyed infrastructure and left many people living in crowded conditions after fleeing their homes.

The main outbreaks are focused in Tripoli, the port of Misrata and in the southern desert town of Sebha, according to the NCDC, though cases have also been confirmed in most other major population centres.

The lockdown will start on Friday and last for at least five days, forbidding all movement outside except to buy necessities, and replacing a partial 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew.

Friday will also be the first day of the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha.

Authorities in Benghazi, in eastern Libya, have also imposed restrictions on movement but, with fewer cases confirmed there, have not yet ordered a full lockdown. (Reporting By Angus McDowall; Editing by Alex Richardson)

