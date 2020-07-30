This film was produced by Street Talk.
Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.
Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us www.streettalktv.com.
Disclaimer: Street Talk encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of participants who appear in the series are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of the producers.
