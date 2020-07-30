Home is supposed to be a refuge during lockdown. But it’s far from safe if you are living with your abuser. Gender-based violence is rife in South Africa, and with people being forced to stay home, cases are on the rise. For some, Covid-19 is not the only danger they’re facing. How do we stop this seemingly never-ending cycle of abuse?

This film was produced by Street Talk.

Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us www.streettalktv.com.

Disclaimer: Street Talk encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of participants who appear in the series are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of the producers.

Street Talk Follow Save More