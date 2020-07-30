BUSINESS MAVERICK Newsflash

AngloGold CEO unexpectedly steps down at crucial juncture in company’s history

By Ed Stoddard 30 July 2020

AngloGold Ashanti CEO Kelvin Dushnisky. (Photo: Guillermo Gutierrez / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Kelvin Dushnisky only took over in September 2018 and so his rather abrupt departure will raise some questions.

AngloGold Ashanti CEO Kelvin Dushnisky will step down on 1 September, the company said on Thursday 30 July. His departure comes as the company sheds its last operational assets in South Africa and at a time when the precious metal’s price is near record highs – which should bring a smile to the face of any CEO in the sector.

Interim CEO Christine Ramon. (Photo: Gallo Images / Financial Mail / Robert Tshabalala)

Christine Ramon, currently the group’s highly regarded chief financial officer (CFO) who was previously Sasol’s CFO, has been appointed interim CEO, the company said in a statement. It said Dushnisky, a Canadian national, will remain in Toronto with his family, “but will be available to assist the group with a smooth handover until 28 February 2021”. That suggests he does not have another big job on his immediate horizon.

“Kelvin leaves AngloGold Ashanti in solid shape, with robust cash flows aiding ongoing debt reduction,” AngloGold said.

Dushnisky only took over in September 2018 and so his rather abrupt departure will raise some questions, especially as the company is in decent financial nick and the price for the commodity it produces, gold, is going through the roof.

AngloGold is in the midst of bringing its historic Obuasi mine, which at one point had been invaded by thousands of illegal miners, back to life. It is also in the process of shedding its last South African assets. Its Mponeng mine west of Johannesburg, the world’s deepest with gold extracted 4km below the planet’s surface, is on the verge of being transferred into the hands of Harmony Gold. This has triggered speculation the company may seek to move its primary listing offshore from Johannesburg. BM/DM

