epa08564543 A handout video grabbed still photo dated 23 July 2020 and made available 24 July 2020 made available by Joe Biden's campaign office showing US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden during a socially distanced discussion with former US president Barack Obama on the 2020 election at an undisclosed location. EPA-EFE/JOE BIDEN CAMPAIGN TEAM HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden told reporters on Tuesday he would name his running mate in the first week of August, days before he formally accepts his party's nomination at the Democratic National Convention.

Biden’s search for a vice presidential candidate has drawn intense scrutiny, in part because he would be the oldest president in U.S. history at 78 years old as of Inauguration Day.

Biden has vowed to select a woman to join his ticket ahead of November’s election against Republican President Donald Trump. (Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Reuters Follow Save More