Business Maverick

TSMC Among World’s Top 10 Biggest Stocks After $72 Billion Surge

By Bloomberg 28 July 2020
Caption
Signage for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) is displayed at the company's headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan, on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. TSMC Chairman Mark Liu didn't reaffirm a previous forecast that the company will grow slightly in 2019, saying uncertainty was too great at the moment. Photographer: Ashley Pon/Bloomberg

Taiwan’s biggest stock is so hot it added $72 billion in just two days -- equal to swallowing Goldman Sachs Group Inc. whole.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. rose as much as 9.9% in Taipei on Tuesday, extending a stunning rally that’s made it the world’s 10th largest company. The chipmaker is worth more than $410 billion, leapfrogging past U.S. giants Johnson & Johnson and Visa Inc. Daily stock moves capped at 10% in Taiwan’s equity market.

It’s difficult to overstate the influence that TSMC wields on Taiwan’s financial markets. Making up almost a third of the local benchmark, it has single-handedly pushed the Taiex past a record that had stood for three decades. Its rally is attracting foreign flows into Taiwanese equities, increasing demand for the local currency. The Taiwan dollar rose 1% Tuesday to the strongest since April 2018.

TSMC becomes world's 10th largest stock

The latest boost to TSMC’s shares came after Intel Corp. warned last week that its 7-nanometer chips are behind schedule and it may outsource their production. The U.S. chipmaker is expected to funnel new business to TSMC, given its global lead in silicon fabrication and track record of making semiconductors for the world’s largest tech corporations.

A report on Monday suggested that Intel had placed orders with TSMC for 180,000 units of 6nm chips for 2021. Meanwhile, brokerages including Nomura Holdings Inc. and Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded TSMC to the equivalent of buy.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Government’s R340bn infrastructure investment announced, to acclaim… and misgivings

By Sasha Planting

BUSINESS MAVERICK OP-ED

The pace and direction of innovation is critical to South Africa’s economic recovery

Moses Sithole, Gerard Ralphs and Yasser Buchana
4 hours ago
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Ex-BEE partners of African Bank seek ConCourt aid in R2.1bn claim

Justin Brown
4 hours ago
5 mins

NEWSDECK

News and reports from around the world

Last updated: 3 seconds ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Amplats delivers solid H1 results in face of the pandemic
Ed Stoddard 4 hours ago
2 mins

Terry Pratchett forged his own sword from iron and meteorites purely for the occasion of the awarding of his knighthood.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Pandemic brings forth gold bulls as price hits record high

Ed Stoddard 5 hours ago
2 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK OP-ED

Dementia: Heartbreaking, sad… and also a major financial problem

Bruce Cameron
4 hours ago
6 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

SA’s largest business insurance companies promise over R1bn in relief payments

Sasha Planting
27 JUL
4 mins

Business Maverick

IMF Grants $4.3 Billion to South Africa in Biggest Virus Loan

Bloomberg
8 hours ago
2 mins

Business Maverick

Cartoon Tuesday with Rico

Rico
3 hours ago
< 1 min

BUSINESS MAVERICK

The world is gradually turning its back on exchange-traded funds

Ruan Jooste
27 JUL
5 mins